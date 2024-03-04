Quantum hotbeds of tomorrow? 7 U.S. cities with the potential to foster the next great quantum technology ecosystem





Research Institutions: The University of Minnesota focuses on science and engineering research and is an important asset. The university is engaged in cutting-edge research across a variety of fields that complement quantum technology. Recently, a research team led by the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, received his $1.4 million grant for quantum computing. Entrepreneurial Population: The Twin Cities has a burgeoning startup scene supported by a network of accelerators, incubators, and a venture capital presence. The region's diverse economies also provide a broad base for innovation. Pro-Innovation Government: The Minnesota government has been active in promoting innovation and technology-based economic development through several initiatives aimed at supporting startup and research and development activities. Quantum Solutions: Minneapolis-St. Louis Paul's diverse economy, with strong medical device, agriculture, and financial services sectors, has the potential to leverage quantum technology to advance medical diagnostics, agricultural optimization, and financial risk assessment. 6, Albuquerque, New Mexico Breathtaking views of the Sandia Peak Trail in Albuquerque, New Mexico at sunset Research institution: University of New Mexico (UNM), home to Sandia National Laboratories and Los Alamos National Laboratory Albuquerque's proximity to offers unparalleled access to a variety of areas. Cutting-edge research, especially in areas related to quantum computing and technology. The Center for Quantum Information and Control (CQuIC) is a center for interdisciplinary research in quantum information science. UNM also partnered with Sandia National Laboratories to launch the university's cutting-edge research center, the Quantum New Mexico Institute (QNM-I). Entrepreneurial population: The city has developed its startup ecosystem with a focus on technology-driven businesses. The presence of major national laboratories also creates technology transfer opportunities that startups can take advantage of. Pro-Innovation Government: New Mexico offers a variety of incentives to technology companies, including tax credits for research and development, with the goal of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. Quantum Solutions: Albuquerque's proximity to national laboratories and focus on renewable energy, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors allows for the use of quantum technologies in materials science, energy storage solutions, and optimization of manufacturing processes and aerospace designs. may benefit. 7. Rochester, New York Aerial view of High Falls in Rochester, New York on a cloudy day Research institutions: Rochester is home to the University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology, both of which are involved in important research in optics and imaging. , photonics, a field closely related to quantum technology. The University of Rochester is promoting its UR Quantum Center. RIT considers photonics to be a research specialty. Entrepreneurial population: The city has a history of innovation in imaging and optics, and has recently seen a growing tech startup scene. Initiatives like the Rochester Angel Network and Venture Creations Incubator support technology entrepreneurship. Pro-Innovation Government: New York State offers a variety of programs and incentives to support startups and research and development, especially in upstate areas like Rochester. This includes subsidies, tax incentives, and support for technology incubators and accelerators. Quantum Solutions: With historic strengths in optics and imaging, and a renewed focus on healthcare and information technology, Rochester will develop next-generation imaging technologies, enhance healthcare diagnostics, and secure data processing and communications. You can benefit from quantum technology.

Obviously, this is a small list that definitely misses out on many great cities and regions in America that could become America's next great quantum ecosystem. There are significant limitations when creating such a list. For example, great research doesn't necessarily lead to great startups. Translational science and interdisciplinary science are both necessary for building quantum enterprises, but they are often part of the culture of some research communities and not others. It is also difficult to assess the “entrepreneurial” population (I measured this, for example, by the presence of incubators), and similar to terms such as “pro-innovation” that try to capture the spirit of governments. It is also difficult to evaluate. It does not take into account real-world concerns, for example, tax policy and efficiency in applying taxes to build innovation ecosystems.

Quantum is a very nascent and emerging industry, so while many startups are still young and operating under the radar, others may be intentionally stealth.

