Pixel Watch update brings Pixel Watch 2 features to Google's first Watch





Google hasn't forgotten about its first smartwatch. The first generation of his Pixel Watch will soon be updated with some of the key features of the Pixel Watch 2, including automatic workout detection, paced training, and heart rate zone alerts. The update brings more consistency across Google's smartwatch lineup and strengthens the company's fitness offerings as rival Samsung focuses on health tracking.

Google previously said that certain features of the Pixel Watch 2 would also come to the original Pixel Watch, but it has just been announced that they will be available. The software update will begin rolling out in the US on March 11th and in other markets on March 4th.

Read more: Smart rings are picking up where fitness trackers left off

Watch this: Google Pixel Watch 2 review: A step in the right direction

05:57

Pace and heart rate zone training is one of the most important features of Pixel Watch 2 that will be added to the older Pixel Watch through this update. These settings allow you to set zone goals for your pace and heart rate, so the watch can alert you when you fall in or out of your desired range.

When I tested these tools on my Pixel Watch 2 last year, when I started slowing down during a run on an outdoor track, the watch would buzz my wrist, reminding me to pick up the pace. It may not sound like a big addition, but it helps bridge the gap between general-purpose smartwatches like the Pixel Watch and training watches made by Garmin. But it's worth noting that the Pixel Watch 2 has a new heart rate sensor that is said to be more accurate.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch has the ability to automatically detect running, walking, elliptical workouts, spinning, outdoor cycling, treadmill exercise, and rowing workouts, solving one of the watch's biggest shortcomings. You can also see how much time you spend in a specific heart rate zone during your workout, and use his Fitbit Relax app for breathing exercises. Now that Google has added public transit directions to his Wear OS watch, public transit directions will also be available in Google Maps.

But the Pixel Watch 2 still has some additional features that could make it a better option, especially for those interested in tracking their health, including an updated heart rate sensor and irregular heart rhythm notifications .

Still, this update makes the original Pixel Watch an even better fitness tracker than before. And the update comes as Samsung ramps up its health tracking efforts with new Samsung Health features such as My Vitality Score, which assesses your current health based on sleep, activity, and other data. I did. The smartphone giant also showed off a new fitness tracker called Galaxy Ring, which will be available later this year, at the Mobile World Tech conference in Barcelona last week.

