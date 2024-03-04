Google Gemini: Former employee technology leader suggests what went wrong with AI chatbot





Jessica Melzin, director of the Center for Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, reacts to the artificial intelligence tools Google has woken up to on the Big Money Show.

Google Gemini The backlash against artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted a response from technology leaders, including a former Google software engineer and a technology entrepreneur who works closely with one of Google's startup programs.

Brett Farmiloe founded Featured.com, an AI startup in the Google for Startups cloud program and a Level 4 partner of OpenAI through Microsoft's Startup program.

His company worked with Google to deploy several AI models in three months, including Bison, Unicorn, Gemini, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. He said each model had the same “internal cheering and hype,” but none has proven comparable to what OpenAI was doing nine months ago.

As a result, Farmillow and his colleagues were unable to implement Google's AI models into their workflows. He expects this to change within six months, but he still believes GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 work best for his workflow.

A former Google employee told Fox News Digital that Gemini may have made “serious oversights in business operations.” (Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Jonathan Lahr/Nulfoto/David Paul Morris/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“What's going on inside Google is they're just trying to catch up with Microsoft and OpenAI in the AI ​​race. For the first time in decades, they're… second at best,” Farmillow told Fox News Digital. Told.

He said Google is “trying to close the gap” with releases, PR, hype, developer participation, etc., but despite putting all its engineering focus on AI, it's not closing the technological gap. It was suggested that this was not possible.

He noted that the company approaches AI in three “buckets”: text, visual, and audio. While Google likely feels its text is in a good position, Farmillow says his visual category is in the earliest stages.

“As an AI startup in the cloud program, we didn't even have access to their visual tools. That's their early days… Even the developers who do have access don't have access to them. Sora's release is an even bigger “I think the pressure was on Google to make advances in visuals, but the technology probably wasn't ready for public use,” he added.

Last week, Google shut down Gemini's image generation capabilities after users on social media reported that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. It stopped.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees last Tuesday that the company was working “around the clock” to correct the Gemini bias, and added that some of the images produced by the model The department said it was “completely unacceptable.”

File photo: The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

Farmillow speculated that given the tremendous pressure to compete with Open AI, Google likely rushed the release of image generation, resulting in a “tough and fast” feedback loop.

“My point is, Google has been good at saying that when they release new models and tools for developers to use, that model may not be ready for production use. “In this case, that step appears to have been skipped. Unfortunately,” he said.

Former Google product marketing manager Garrett Yamasaki told FOX News Digital that while Gemini's efforts to promote diversity may have been “well-intentioned,” the company encountered “significant oversights in execution.” said it was clear.

Yamasaki, who worked for many years as a software engineer at Google before founding WeLoveDoodles, said it can be difficult to balance the representation of AI without falling into bias through omission or overcorrection. 'Diversity-friendly AI' may have been a step towards addressing historic underrepresentation in digital media, but the backlash promotes diversity and inadvertently creates 'new forms' of bias. Mr. Yamasaki said that it was clear that there was a “fine line” between the two.

“The implications for society of biased AI are profound, affecting not only image production but also decision-making processes in healthcare, law enforcement, and employment,” he added. “Gemini's backlash serves as a warning about the social impact of AI and the importance of designing these technologies with a nuanced understanding of human diversity.”

Yamasaki suggested that Google is likely internally reevaluating the ethical framework that guides algorithm and AI development. He said Google is in “intense discussions” about improving Gemini's AI, perhaps to depict human diversity in a “more balanced and accurate way.”

This photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024 shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with Gemini in the background. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Yamasaki also said the situation could move Google and the tech industry toward “deeper collaboration” with “diverse communities” including experts in ethics, sociology, and cultural studies who will inform the AI ​​development process. I predicted that there would be sex.

“What went wrong in this development points to a broader issue in AI development: the need for more comprehensive datasets and ethical guidelines that prioritize fairness and representation,” he said. Stated. “Going forward, technology companies will need to engage with diverse communities and stakeholders to ensure that AI technologies contribute to and reflect the richness of human diversity, while avoiding biases that can perpetuate inequality.” We need to engage in an open dialogue with the

The controversy surrounding Google Gemini has also reignited concerns about AI bias in the larger tech world.

Flavio Villanustre, global chief information security officer at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said the large-scale language models (LLMs) on which generative AI products are based are designed to eliminate implicit and explicit biases found in the corpus material used for training. I mentioned that it could be amplified.

“Because these models are probabilistic rather than deterministic, it is very difficult to eliminate bias by algorithmic means or by limiting or filtering training materials. “It's not easy to identify all possible scenarios because they only emerge,” he told Fox News Digital, “scenarios that could bias certain responses.”

Mr Villanustar said the potential impact on society was significant and could range from a “slightly inappropriate response” to consequences that could violate existing anti-discrimination laws.

Google's Gemini senior director of product management previously apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. ((Photo by Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

For example, he said, using these models to make hiring decisions increases the likelihood of discriminating against certain groups or individuals based on ethnicity, gender, race, age, or other factors. These models can also make incorrect decisions about state benefit eligibility, loan rates, and college admissions.

“Even if these issues aren't enough of a concern, we're starting to see these models used more widely in medical applications for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. “If you misjudge appropriate treatment, it can lead to life-altering consequences,” he said.

But Adnan Masood, chief AI architect at CUST, said open source AI models like Gemini are “crucial” in moving the field forward because they enable a democratized approach to innovation. He said that. This accelerates the pace of discovery and application across many research fields.

Massoud said he believes open source models can also promote transparency and ethical AI development by allowing for broader investigation and understanding of how models work and their biases. However, this was the fate that befell Gemini.

Masood, who is also a regional director at Microsoft, said he believes Gemini will enable developers and researchers to innovate and build applications using powerful, efficient and scalable AI models.

“By offering open models like Gemma, Google aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem where the broader community can contribute to the advancement of AI and ensure responsible development and deployment.” he said. “This effort reflects Google's commitment to open science and technology, and addresses the need for models that are accessible on a variety of hardware configurations, from high-end GPUs to more modest CPUs, while expanding the breadth of AI capabilities. We encourage creative use and exploration.”

Google did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

