Choice Hotels launches 9th annual 'Mastery' technology innovation summit operating at the intersection of hospitality, franchising and technology





500 talented technologists gather for training, workshops, and compete to develop next-generation hospitality solutions in a 48-hour make-a-thon

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, today announced the launch of its annual week-long technology innovation Start “Mastery 2024”. The summit brings together technologists from more than 500 companies to Choice's Scottsdale, Arizona, office to learn and drive innovation through a series of gamified trainings and workshops culminating in a 48-hour make-a-thon. Masu. In this make-a-thon, Choice Associates leverages advanced technology to invent and build new software products that improve profitability and value for the company and Choice hotel owners. During Mastery 2024, technology teams will develop solutions that speed up and improve hotel onboarding processes, measure and visualize a property's environmental footprint, improve the customer service experience, and more. At the end of each make-a-thon, teams present their new products to a committee of Choice executives, and winners receive cash prizes and the opportunity to continue to refine and deploy their ideas across the organization. Masu.

Brian Kirkland, Chief Information Officer at Choice Hotels International, said: “Mastery allows us to stay up-to-date with cutting-edge technologies like AI to foster creativity, innovation and team building. ”. “We are always looking to innovate and try new things so we can continue to deliver technology that brings value to Choice, our franchisees and our guests.”

Last year, tools created during Mastery used AI and other new technologies to reduce the number of tickets per day from 4,000 to just 40. Previous winning projects include enhancements to online travel agencies that have resulted in additional revenue and multiple security analytics and automation tools.

“Choice's long-standing commitment and investment in technology gives hotel owners and operators of our brands an advantage,” said Anna, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology, Choice Hotels International. Scozzafava said. “Our hotel technology is cloud-based, mobile-friendly and easy to use, allowing all owners to take advantage of our best-in-class tools.”

Choice recently announced the closure of its final data center, becoming the first major hotel company to migrate its entire systems infrastructure to AWS. Currently running entirely in the cloud, Choice continues to innovate and leverage the power of AI to further drive business value for franchisees. Choice has built and implemented industry-first technology for owners, including the choiceADVANTAGE cloud-based reservation system. Your Key to Profit platform centralizes profitability tools for owners. ChoiceEDGE uses AI and historical trend analysis to help franchisees maximize room sales.

Choice Hotels has a history of technology firsts and innovations, including:

In 1995, Choice launched the first hotel website to provide real-time rates and availability information. In 2003, Choice launched the first cloud-based property management system (PMS), choiceADVANTAGE. In 2009, Choice released his first hotel app for iOS. In 2014, Choice became the first hotel company to offer instant bookings on TripAdvisor. In the same year, Choice became the only hotel company listed on Forbes' list of “Top 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies.'' In 2016, Choice became the first hotel company to offer instant in-app gift card downloads. In his 2018, Choice launched choiceEDGE, the industry's first cloud-based central reservation system (CRS). In 2019, Choice became the first hotel company to commit to 100% AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud. In 2021, Choice launched ChoiceMAX, an award-winning AI mobile-first revenue management solution. In early 2024, Choice completed its migration to the cloud.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest lodging franchisors. Choice, a luxury challenger and midscale and extended stay leader, has more than 7,500 hotels and more than 630,000 hotel rooms in 46 countries and territories. With a diverse portfolio of 22 brands ranging from full-service luxury hotels to midscale, extended-stay, and economy hotels, Choice can meet the needs of travelers in more locations and opportunities, while creating more value for franchise owners and shareholders. It brings a lot of value. The award-winning Choice Privileges benefits program and co-branded credit card options offer members a quick and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized benefits. For more information, please visit www.choicehotels.com.

