Google settles small lawsuit in preparation for more antitrust battles





In December, Google spent $700 million to resolve state claims that its Play Store imposed high fees and strict conditions on powerful app makers. About six weeks later, Google paid $350 million to end a lawsuit accusing it of improperly sharing users' personal information.

On Monday morning, Massachusetts company Singular Computing announced it had settled its lawsuit with Google, which accused the tech giant of stealing its chip designs. Singular announced in a news release that it has entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Google.

Google is also seeking its fourth legal settlement in three months to end claims that it misrepresented privacy settings in its Chrome web browser.

In just a few months, Google has spent well over $1 billion preparing for a legal battle that could cost the company even more money and reshape the entire internet industry. : Two lawsuits brought by the Department of Justice targeting Google's search engine and its advertising business.

The Justice Department accused Google of manipulating the search market through preferential deals with cell phone makers such as Apple and Samsung. The company is scheduled to return to court for closing arguments in May, in what is likely to be the biggest legal trial for a tech company since U.S. v. Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

In another federal case scheduled for trial in September, the Justice Department alleges that Google has taken control of a wide range of tools that advertisers and publishers rely on to buy and sell ads, corrupting legitimate competition in the ad tech industry. He said that he had done so. Google has denied wrongdoing in both cases, saying its search engine fosters online competition and its advertising technology provides an economic lifeline to publishers and other online businesses.

Google said in a statement that it is not preparing for future lawsuits and has won dozens of lawsuits in U.S. courts over the past year.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the company resolves cases where it makes sense to avoid lengthy, uncertain and costly litigation. And when we need to protect ourselves and our industry, we will.

The Justice Department could ask a court to block preferential deals between Google and browser makers, arguing that the company should spin out its search engine distribution platform, including the Chrome browser and the Android operating system. There is a possibility.

The department has already argued that Google should be forced to separate its advertising technology division to reduce the advertising industry's dependence on the company. Any sale would be an expensive and time-consuming process, resulting in a gradual loss of revenue and influence for the company.

Most of the recent settlements also come after the companies lost a high-profile court case in December to Epic Games, the maker of the hit game Fortnite. Epic argued, and a San Francisco jury agreed, that Google was stifling competition from app makers with high fees and strict rules. Google has begun appealing the verdict, but a federal judge could order the company to accept more payment methods and app stores on its Android mobile operating system.

Douglas Melamed, a visiting scholar at Stanford Law School, said that at a time when the regulatory and legal risks for all these big technology platforms are changing so dramatically, Google needs to make sure it's not left alone. He said he may think the time has come to solve a large-scale incident. on top of us.

Google's patent litigation with Singular centered around some of the company's most important chips used to run artificial intelligence, called tensor processors. Singular said founder Joseph Bates met with Google from 2010 to 2014 to discuss chip design. Years later, Cingular claimed in a lawsuit filed in late 2019 that Google's TPUs infringed two of Bates' patents.

Singular cites an email from Google's chief scientist, Jeff Dean, in which he writes that Singular's design is a great fit for Google's chip vision. The parties agreed to settle the case in January.

Cingular was seeking $1.67 billion in damages. Both companies declined to comment on the financial terms of the settlement. Singular said in a statement that Google has agreed to the patent license. The tech giants refused to admit their fault.

As we showed in court, the Singulars patent does not apply to tensor processing units that Google engineers independently designed and built over the years using Google technology, Google spokesperson Castaeda said. Ta.

Singulars founder Dr. Bates said the company's goal is to provide supercomputers to universities and hopes that AI will help limit the concentration of power provided to big tech companies.

In a $700 million settlement with attorneys general from all 50 states, Google agreed to allow app makers to offer their own billing systems and app stores on Android devices. But the point is that while app makers get discounts for processing their own transactions, Google can continue to charge big companies regardless of how consumers pay. If the state's claims had not been resolved, the case would have been heard in Epic's court.

In December, Google announced that it would settle a class action lawsuit alleging that Chrome's private browsing tab (incognito mode) settings were not very private. The complaint alleges that Google misled users by continuing to track their online activities in incognito mode.

The lawsuit has already generated negative headlines for Google, including Chief Marketing Officer Lorraine Twohill sending a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai stating that Incognito Mode is not completely private. It has been revealed that the company complained that it was difficult to bring the product to market because of the lack of availability, and therefore a very fuzzy response was required. , hedging words that are almost damaging.

A federal judge in California has ordered Google to pay fines for missing discovery deadlines, and ordered Google to pay part of the legal costs of the plaintiffs' lawyers, led by prominent lawyer David Boies. . Google said in his statement that he cooperated with thorough discovery. The trial was scheduled to begin in early February and was expected to reveal more information about Google through evidence and testimony. The company announced in December that it would resolve the lawsuit, and a formal settlement is expected to be reached this month.

We settled because we essentially got what we would have gotten if we went to court and won, Boies said in an interview.

In February, Google announced it would pay $350 million to settle shareholder lawsuits over privacy violations on its defunct social media site Google+. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that the service incorrectly gave developers access to user information from 2015 to 2018, and Google continued to hide the problem from users and regulators even after fixing it. was accused of doing so.

The company settled with Google+ users for $7.5 million in 2020, but shareholder lawsuits continued. Google has tried unsuccessfully to have the lawsuit thrown out multiple times, including in 2022 when it asked the Supreme Court to intervene. In the end, the only way to resolve the case was to make a deal.

Melamed and other legal experts said Google could have had to pay more in damages in some of these cases than it settled if it had stayed in court. Ta.

The problem with litigation is that every time you walk into a courtroom, there's an 80 percent chance that something will happen, including the possibility of being arrested, Melamed said, quoting his friend. It's really unpredictable.

