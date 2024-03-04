AI Unicorn Anthropic releases Claude 3, claims it can beat OpenAI





Co-founders and brothers Dario and Daniela Amodei say the release of Claude 3 is another sign that Anthropic is more of an enterprise company than a consumer company.

Anthropic today announced a new series of large-scale language models that the artificial intelligence company claims are the world's most intelligent to date and outperform competitors from OpenAI and Google.

Anthropics' new model family, called Claude 3, comes in three versions: Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku, varying in performance and price. The company says its most powerful and most expensive version, Opus, outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra across a series of benchmarks measuring intelligence. This and a mid-tier product, Sonnet, became available on Monday, while Haiku is scheduled to be released at a date to be announced later.

Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said in an interview that the model family was designed with a variety of business use cases in mind. He added that, at least according to the evaluation, the Claude 3 Opus is in many ways the best performing model in the world for a variety of tasks.

Claude 3 Opus supports OpenAIs GPT-4 in many popular exam subjects including Undergraduate General Knowledge (MMLU), Elementary Mathematics (GSM8K), Computer Code (HumanEval), and Question and Answer Knowledge (ARC-Challenge). Google's Gemini 1.0 Ultra, according to benchmarks shared by the company. In the general knowledge benchmark, Claude 3 Opus also outperformed Mistral Large, the top-of-the-line release model of open source AI unicorn Mistral released last week.

However, the version of Claude 3 that most users will encounter, Claude 3 Sonnet, performed on par with GPT-4. It was better in some benchmarks, but worse in others. Amodei also admitted that the Anthropics benchmark does not take into account recent updates from OpenAI and Google (GPT-4 Turbo and Gemini 1.5 Pro) because competitors have not yet published corresponding test ratings. Ta. He said he would be surprised if we didn't perform competitively.

Claude 3 Opus costs $15 per million token inputs and $75 per million token outputs, equivalent to 2,500 pages of text in a book, compared to preview versions of OpenAIs GPT-4 Turbo ($10 and $30 per million tokens) It's also expensive. Amodei and his co-founder and sister Daniela Amodei told Forbes that they expect Opus to be used by companies that require cutting-edge performance for functions such as complex data analysis and biomedical research. he said.

In comparison, Claude 3 Sonnet is five times cheaper and can be used for a variety of applications ranging from search and retrieval across large data stores, sales forecasting, targeted marketing and code generation, they added. .

The lowest-cost model, Claude 3 Haiku, costs a fraction of that and is useful for live customer interaction, content moderation, and logistics inventory management. The Haiku version still maintains comparable performance to its predecessor, Anthropics' last flagship version, Claude 2, released just eight months ago, Dario Amodei said. “Very competitive with other models in the same class.” This is a huge benefit.

In benchmark performance reported by Anthropic, Claude 3 Opus outperforms rivals such as OpenAI's GPT-4.

All three models allow prompts of up to 200,000 tokens (roughly the size of a book), which exceeds the 128,000 tokens supported by GPT-4 Turbo. Anthropic said Opus users will now be able to request a limit of 1 million tokens for some uses, which matches the limit Google offered some users of Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Founded by seven researchers who left OpenAI, Anthropic has historically sought to differentiate itself from its ancestors and other companies in the space by focusing more on AI safety. Some industry insiders are wondering if this is slowing down the company's results, and have questioned the model's performance in recent months, including on social media. On a popular crowdsourced leaderboard of human raters, Claude 1 currently ranks higher than its successor Claude 2.0 and updated Claude 2.1.

Dario Amodei dismissed these assessments as just one human-based assessment of a limited number of consumer tasks. He said Claude 2 was safer than its predecessor in terms of satisfying anthropology researchers, but at the cost of more false rejections and rejections of prompts that appeared to put the model too close to safety guardrails. admitted that. Anthropic claimed that the Claude 3 family performs much better than its predecessors in not dealing with these rejections. Innocuous prompts with content close to safe limits are rejected about 10% of the time, whereas for Claude 2.1 he is 25%. Amodei said they are now moving towards a greater balance between the two and the best of both worlds. It's really difficult to draw complex boundaries correctly. Always trying to make it better.

While companies like Inflection, Character.AI, and even OpenAI are moving further into consumer use cases, Anthropic is focused on business customers. Users of the free consumer chatbot, also known as Claude, will have access to his Sonnet, but individuals who want to try Opus will need to subscribe to the paid version, which costs $20 per month. However, the Claude 3s release was created with more business use cases in mind, says Daniela Amodei. Claude's customers include technology companies such as Gitlab, Notion, Quora, and Salesforce (Anthropic investor). The list includes financial giant Bridgewater and conglomerate SAP, as well as corporate research portal LexisNexis, telecommunications company SK Telecom and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

AI-focused executive Eric Peltz said in a statement that among early Claude 3 test users, productivity software maker Asana found a 42% improvement in initial response times. The same software company, Airtable, announced that it has integrated Claude 3 Sonnet into its AI tools to help with faster content creation and data summarization.

The Anthropics co-founder declined to say how much Claude 3's computing training will cost or how long it will take. Claude 2 was released last July, but the company doesn't think it's anything special since it may train multiple models at the same time depending on the availability of clusters of graphics processing units (GPUs). he Amodei said.

As reported by Forbes, Anthropic recently raised $750 million at a valuation of $18.4 billion and plans to add features such as code interpretation, search capabilities, and source citations in the coming months. It is said that there is. Amodei said the company will continue to scale up its models to make them more intelligent, as well as make smaller, cheaper models smarter and more efficient. Various updates, both large and small, will be made throughout the year.

