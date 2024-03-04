Anthropics Claude 3 model announced for Google Cloud Vertex AI





At Google Cloud, we're committed to helping customers choose and innovate through a curated collection of first-party, open source, and third-party models available on Vertex AI. That's why we're excited to announce that a new family of cutting-edge models from Claude 3 Anthropics will be available to the public in the Vertex AI Model Garden over the coming weeks, including private preview access to one of the models starting today.

Claude is Anthropics' next-generation AI assistant that helps organizations of all sizes manage their tasks. The release of Claude 3 by Anthropics includes his family of three different models optimized for a variety of enterprise applications.

Claude 3 Opus: Anthropics' most capable and intelligent model. Claude 3 Sonnet: Anthropics' best combination of skill and speed. Claude 3 Haiku: Anthropics fastest and most compact model.

Compared to earlier iterations of Claude, both Claude 3 Opus and Sonnet provide superior reasoning across complex tasks, content creation, scientific queries, mathematics, and coding. Haiku, on the other hand, is the fastest and most cost-effective model for anthropology. All Claude 3 models have increased fluency in languages ​​other than English, as well as tasks ranging from generating image metadata to extracting insights across a variety of formats, including PDFs, flowcharts, and more. It has a vision function that enables.

In the coming weeks, Google Cloud customers will be able to choose from all three Claude 3 models through API access in Vertex AI Model Garden. And starting today, customers can request private preview access to Model Garden's Claude 3 Sonnet.

Build and Deploy with Vertex AI's Claude 3

Through our partnership, we bring Anthropics' latest models to our customers through Vertex AI, a comprehensive AI development platform. The Claude 3 family joins the more than 130 models already available in Vertex AI Model Garden, further expanding customer choice and flexibility as Gen AI use cases continue to rapidly evolve.

By making Claude 3 models available in Vertex AI, customers will have powerful new options, including:

Accelerate your AI development with quick access to Claude's pre-trained models through Vertex AI's simple API calls. Vertex AI provides Claude models as managed APIs, allowing you to focus on your applications rather than your infrastructure. This means customers can focus on building breakthrough applications without worrying about the backend. Optimize performance and costs by leveraging flexible autoscaling and pay-as-you-go pricing to optimize costs as your needs grow. And of course, leverage world-class infrastructure purpose-built for AI workloads. Vertex AI's various models and tools come with Google Cloud's enterprise-grade security and privacy, so you can responsibly adopt the security, privacy, and compliance built into Google Cloud. , Generative AI Compliance. Sign up to access Vertex AI's Claude 3

This is just the beginning of our partnership with Anthropic, and we are excited to enable our customers to innovate with our latest models. We will continue to work closely with his Anthropic and other partners to ensure our customers remain at the forefront of his AI capabilities.

To start using Vertex AI, visit our product page. To access Claude 3 Sonnet via private preview, please visit Model Garden. For more information on Claude 3, check out the Anthropics announcement.

