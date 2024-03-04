Keesler Tech Expo Published > Air Education and Training Command > Article Exhibition





Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi —

The 81st Communications Squadron hosted its annual Keesler Tech Expo on Feb. 27 at the Bay Breeze Event Center.

The Keesler Tech Expo has been an annual event for nearly 15 years, allowing base personnel to keep up with ever-changing technology without leaving the facility.

“Each year, this four-hour event draws more than 250 participants from a variety of federal agencies, including Navy and NASA personnel,” said Jade Lewis, Federal Direct Access Expo event coordinator. “The 81st CS has worked diligently to ensure that the event benefits base personnel and fosters networking and innovation.”

Additionally, the 81st CS, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, and 81st Contracting Squadron are known to exhibit at events as a way to highlight their products, programs, and services.

This year, the technologies on display ranged from thermal imaging, fiber optic capabilities, 3D imaging and printing, and augmented reality to provide capabilities ranging from security to detecting frictional heat from vibrating parts of aircraft and vehicles.

Three-dimensional imaging and augmented reality are driving innovative technologies, changing the way people interact with the world, and creating exciting new ways to visualize and control immersive information and technology. 3D imaging allows objects such as aircraft or vehicle components to be accurately scanned and uploaded into virtual reality, allowing students to manipulate parts and visualize concepts.

Not only new digital technologies were on display, but also technologies focused on human performance. Products that reduce fatigue and aid in rapid hydration are essential during fitness and in deployed environments.

“This continued partnership will help ensure that future warfighters are empowered, prepared, focused, and trained to accomplish their missions, not just in the classroom but in the field of operations. It opens up further opportunities to introduce selected innovative technologies, including technology,” said Michael Carradine. 81st CS Cyber ​​Service Center Director. “Technologies such as artificial intelligence are constantly evolving. We can exploit, execute and pre-empt our adversaries.

