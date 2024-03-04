Create a calendar of events with Appsheet…





Hello everyone. I often come here to ask questions, but today I wanted to share something I came up with that might be helpful to others. As many of you may know, Appsheet has a Google Calendar “integration” feature. Create an app that manages your users' Google Calendar events and allows them to do everything they need to do without having to perform some actions from Google Calendar and others from Appsheet. There was a need. Everything needed to be done in one place. What I needed to accomplish:

Add different event types to Google Calendar, and update and delete events from Appsheet using custom data and templates. Automatically add repeating events on your calendar. Automatically add participants from your company directory.

These are just the main key points. Here's how I did it:

I created a table of scheduled events in Google Sheets and used it as a data source.

Created a new Google Calendar and added it as a data source.

The table of events now includes a reference to a table of company data such as location, people's contact information/email, and an enumlist reference. This allows users to add new events and simply select the known good data (no need to worry about whether the address, name of the location, names of invitees, or emails are correct). will be automatically added as an invitee (and will appear in your calendar as well as your invitees, but you only need to connect Appsheet to one “dummy” Google Calendar that controls everything).

You specified that a record in the Google Calendar data source is a *child* of the Events table by specifying that the “Title” field is a reference to the Events table and is “part of” its data. . This means that the title of each event in Google Calendar is a concatenation of the data from the events table, appended with a unique ID at the end so it stays properly “connected” and acts as a primary key. .

I created a bot that automatically creates new records in the calendar table by searching for additions to the event table and transposing the required data into the correct calendar data fields. Additionally, email notifications will be sent to each attendee, similar to Google Calendar's automatic invites.

I created another bot that searches for changes to records on an event table. Delete the existing calendar entry and create a new calendar entry based on your changes, effectively replacing it. Users only see it as a “change.”

When you delete an event in the events table, the associated calendar data is automatically and seamlessly deleted because it is a “child record.”

I've created a series of hidden actions that “add new rows to another table”, but what they actually do is just add them back to the events table at specific intervals.

You can then create a multi-step action that sequentially calls various interval addition actions to repeat the event on a 4-week, 8-week, or 16-week cycle with one click.

Finally, display the information from the events table in your app as a *calendar view. This way the user won't even know that they're not actually interacting with the calendar. All additions/modifications/removals to Google Calendar are seamless and appear to be directly related to how the events table works within the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.googlecloudcommunity.com/gc/Tips-Tricks/Creating-a-calendar-of-events-in-Appsheet-that-puts-them-on/td-p/719723/jump-to/first-unread-message The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos