



As part of the French Tech Mission, a French government agency that aims to help build and grow France's startup ecosystem, six innovative French agritech and foodtech startups were selected to participate in this March's World We will exhibit at the Agritech Innovation Summit. These startups were selected after a rigorous application process that examined their solutions in detail and offer the best that France has to offer in his AgTech field.

Products ranging from food products (microalgae ingredients, insect-based animal nutrition, plant-based meat substitutes) to biologics and bio-based performance solutions (resilient agricultural biologics) and powerful We provide support services (such as SaaS for posts). The delegation touched on key themes in the agriculture and food production sector (such as harvesting processes and weather monitoring services) and pledged to revolutionize the future of agriculture.

Promoting sustainable value from seed to harvest: conferences and panel discussions

During the conference, U.S. partners and potential investors will have the opportunity to meet and discuss with delegates at booth #GG8. Additionally, on Wednesday, March 20th, two of his start-up companies, Sencrop and Javelot, will present at 9 a.m. “How can innovative equipment and digital solutions create value from field to post-harvest?” I will give a lecture at the subcommittee entitled. Technology can improve agricultural productivity and at the same time make it more environmentally friendly.

Alternative proteins and raw materials will also be highlighted in a panel presentation on the Startup Stage featuring Algama and Umiami on Thursday, March 21 at 4:05 p.m. Panelists will discuss plant-based meat substitutes and the use of microalgae: alternative protein solutions to enhance human health.

Investing in the future of food: the French Tech program with France 2030 and the French Tech Mission

The six participating startups are winners of the France 2030 Development Plan. The plan is a government-funded initiative aimed at transforming the best sectors of the French economy through investment, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, digital and green industries, biotechnology, culture and healthcare sectors. 30 billion euros (US$33 billion) over five years. His €2 billion (US$2.2 billion) in France 2030 plan is specifically designated for investments in more transparent, traceable and sustainable food production. These startups were selected for their outstanding innovations in this sector, which will help the French and European economies move towards a greener and cleaner future. France is the EU leader in AgTech and FoodTech innovation, raising more than €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) in startups in 2022*.

Take a look inside the new CEAg world business venture from Meister Media Worldwide

Five of the six startups are participating in the French Tech 2030 plan. This is a unique program by the French Tech Mission that brings together the government's efforts to support emerging start-ups that address key social challenges in line with the strategic priorities of the France 2030 Plan.

One of the startups in the delegation, Innovafeed, is part of French Tech Next40/120. This is a government program, also supported by the France Tech Mission, dedicated to supporting 120 of the most successful French start-ups with the potential to become world-class leaders.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit is the perfect event to make meaningful connections with top leaders in the agri-food industry and forge the right partnerships to bring your solutions to market. AgTech is a strategic sector and we are proud to welcome such a diverse and pioneering delegation of startups developing breakthrough innovations. Thanks to start-ups, France is at the forefront of the green transition, says Clara Chappas, head of the French Tech Mission.

The French Tech Mission is a government agency that aims to support the creation and growth of the French startup ecosystem in France and around the world. See all author stories here.

