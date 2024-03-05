Huge fines in Europe will worsen Apple's woes in 2024.What does it take to get back on track?





Apple shares plunged on Monday after European regulators slapped Apple with a hefty antitrust fine over music streaming. This latest setback begs the question: How can Apple get back on track? The European Commission has fined Apple $1.95 billion for violating competition laws in the music streaming market. This is one of the largest fines ever imposed on a technology company by the European Union's enforcement arm. Apple has blocked rival streaming developers from informing iOS users about cheaper music subscriptions outside the App Store, European regulators have claimed. Apple plans to appeal the fine and said in a fiery response that European-based Spotify was the “main champion” and “largest beneficiary of this decision.” Apple and Spotify have rival audio streaming services. “Spotify has the world's largest music streaming app and has met with the European Commission more than 65 times during this investigation,” the American iPhone maker said in a statement. “Spotify has a 56% share of the European music streaming market, more than double that of its closest competitor, but we are proud to be recognized for the service that has helped make Spotify one of the most recognizable brands in the world We're not paying anything to Apple.'' Jim Cramer said Monday that European regulators view Apple and other U.S. companies as cash cows. “Every six months, they ask our big tech companies for a check,” he added. AAPL YTD Mountain Apple (AAPL) Year-to-date Performance Apple's stock price fell 2.5% on Monday as the European Commission's impressive announcement added to the company's recent series of woes. So far this year, stocks are down 9%, compared to a year-to-date gain of 7.5% for the S&P 500. Apple is also the worst performing company of the Super Six this year. Even Alphabet, which is battling its own setbacks, is down about 4.5% year-to-date. The rest, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia, rose significantly in 2024, led by Nvidia's 75% jump and Meta's 41% jump. One of the biggest reasons for Apple's struggles in 2024 is slowing iPhone sales in China as domestic smartphone competitors such as Huawei offer cheaper alternatives. Major third-party retailers in China are even offering deep discounts on the iPhone 15 in hopes of stimulating demand for the latest version of Apple's flagship device. With many analysts expressing caution at the beginning of the year, it is no wonder that investor sentiment has weakened. Members may therefore have doubts. How do these obstacles affect our case for “own it, don't trade it” in Apple stock?The answer is, it doesn't. Jim also left a message for his Apple sellers on Monday. “If you want to sell now, be my customer,” he said. Jim has always been willing to admit that Apple can sometimes fall into trading turmoil, but insists that its excellence will prevail in the long run. Yes, China has become a big risk for his Apple. This is the company's second largest market, accounting for nearly 20% of its revenue. However, management is adapting to the uncertain operating environment by expanding manufacturing and retail operations into emerging countries such as India. Club analysts say this is a smart move to capture smartphone share in an untapped market. Additionally, the growth of Apple's services business, which consists of revenue from the App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, and other services, continues to play a key role in driving the company's revenue. Apple has a very loyal customer base thanks to the quality of its devices, which in turn brings more and more people into its ecosystem of high-margin services. The big question mark for Apple is around artificial intelligence. Until last week, the company had been fairly quiet about incorporating AI into its products and services. But the company made its commitment to the technology clearer to investors by abandoning its decade-old electric vehicle ambitions and putting those resources into AI. Last Wednesday, a day after news of the transition, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple “believes generative AI has incredible breakthrough potential, which is why we're currently investing in this area.” “We're making a huge investment.” He added, “We look forward to sharing with you later this year how we're breaking new ground in generative AI.” This led to speculation that more announcements could be made at Apple's annual developer conference in June. Melius Research said an AI-integrated iPhone would have a phenomenal effect on sales and Apple's stock price. “New AI services will force users to upgrade their iPhones, driving the 2025 supercycle,” analysts said in a note to clients on Monday. “New phones will be needed as advances in silicon, software, and security are optimized for generative AI applications.” Melius also sees benefits for his Apple services with software features that incorporate AI. Masu. Analysts argued that it is historically unwise to sell shares in big tech companies ahead of anticipated AI efforts, citing the benefits of portfolio name Microsoft. Melius said investors need to take a deep breath and look at the big picture when it comes to Apple, which has more than 2.2 billion devices actively installed. Jim described Melius' commentary as “really smart” as the club remains open to innovative updates for the next version of the iPhone. Jim also believes a lot in Apple's new Vision Pro mixed reality headset as a long-term catalyst. Apple also announced Monday that its latest M3 chip will be integrated into new MacBook Air models, which it described as “the world's best AI-enabled consumer laptops.” The news further reassures the club that Apple will approach AI like any other personal computer. Manufacturers update their products. (Jim Cramer's charitable trusts are AAPL, META, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, NVDA. See here for a complete list of stocks.) Jim Cramer's of his CNBC Investment Club As a subscriber, you will receive deal alerts before the gym. he makes a deal. After Jim sends a trade alert, he waits 45 minutes before buying or selling stocks in a charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim talks about a stock on his CNBC TV, he will wait 72 hours before executing a trade after issuing a trade alert. The above investment club information is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our disclaimer. No fiduciary duties or obligations exist or arise from your receipt of information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

The Apple logo appears on the Nasdaq Market site on Thursday, August 25, 2011, just before the opening bell in New York.

Scott Eales | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple shares plunged on Monday after European regulators slapped Apple with a hefty antitrust fine over music streaming. This latest setback begs the question: How can Apple get back on track?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/04/a-big-fine-in-europe-adds-to-apples-2024-woes-what-it-will-take-to-get-back-on-track.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos