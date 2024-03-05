China to meet for second session in 2024: Congress leader vows to overcome US technology and science sanctions





“We will strengthen the creation, application and protection of scientific and technological intellectual property rights,” Lu said.

We will also actively participate in global innovation networks, jointly promote basic research, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, foster new engines of economic development, and improve human welfare.

He added that the White House's approach to disrupting and fragmenting supply chains, or taking a narrow, high-fence approach to China, impedes global technological progress and undermines industrial development around the world. It added that this would only widen the gap in global development.

China initially tried to cooperate with the international community in developing a satellite navigation system, but faced with myriad challenges and slow progress, it decided to build it on its own.

After 25 years of tireless efforts, the BeiDou system has emerged as a global force to be reckoned with, seamlessly integrated into various industries and infrastructures and serving as a cornerstone of economic and social progress, he said. Ta.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who research optical components for medical devices, expressed a similar opinion.

Once the technology was within reach, the challenge became about closing the gap and how to accomplish that, he said.

However, the outlook for China's semiconductor industry, which is under US sanctions, does not seem so rosy.

China is struggling to produce semiconductors using cutting-edge processes and continues to lag behind in basic research and industrial applications.

After years of investment, companies like Huawei have made progress in developing commercially viable smartphone chips.

However, high-end chips for servers and AI still rely heavily on imports, with the US Department of Commerce restricting imports of certain chips, including downgraded versions such as the Nvidias A800 and H800.

Lu said the main mission of China's top legislative body, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, this year will be to accelerate legislation in cutting-edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Future legislative efforts will continue to improve China's science and technology legal framework, with the ultimate goal of promoting technological innovation and ensuring ethical, moral, and safe practices, especially in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and biotechnology. This will be directed towards addressing the concerns of the public, he said.

Lu said the NPC and the National People's Congress Standing Committee have focused on three technology-related laws: the Science and Technology Progress Law, the Law on Promoting the Transformation of Science and Technology Achievements, and the Science and Technology Popularization Law.

However, there are currently no laws regarding AI.

Last April, the Cyberspace Administration of China released draft regulations on the management of generative AI services. This regulation requires AI service providers to prevent misuse of personal information, privacy, and trade secrets.

In October, during the Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum, China proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative, a framework that provides China's approach to AI development, security, and governance.

