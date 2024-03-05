March Pixel feature drop brings 10 exciting upgrades to Google's phones and watches





Google announced the latest feature drop for Pixel smartphones and Pixel watches, bringing some pretty big additions to the lineup.

Phones are getting better videos and photos for Instagram, Circle to Search is now available on some older devices, and a new next-generation Call Screen is coming to the US.

Pixel watches are also getting a lot of attention, with Google adding new pace trainers and heart rate zone trainers, as well as automatic workout detection and ways to relax after a workout.

This update will be available for all supported Pixel smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Rollout begins March 11th in the US and March 4th in other regions.

Here's what you can expect:

Purchase your first Pixel phone in March

10-bit HDR videos and Ultra HDR photos for Instagram: Want your social media to look its best? Google says you can now share 10-bit HDR videos and Ultra HDR photos, both with brighter colors and better It offers increased intensity, higher contrast, and can be shared directly to Instagram. These features will be coming to the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel Fold.

Circle to Search: After arriving on the Pixel 8 series last month, Circle to Search is now moving to the Pixel 7 series. Long press the home button to draw a circle around the image, highlight it, or tap the image to see more details.

Next-generation call screen: Now you can use the call screen to start a conversation when the other person is silent. If you answer the call and the person doesn't say anything, tap the “Hello” button to start a clip asking them why they're calling. Also, if you answer a call with the screener but need an extra second to answer, the Assistant will notify the person to wait. This feature will only be available in English on Pixel Fold, Pixel 6, and later smartphones in the US.

App screen sharing: Want to share your screen without sharing too much information? On Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 5a, and newer smartphones, you can choose the specific part you want to cast or present instead of sharing everything. Added option to select one app.

FastPair Subsequent Pairing: If you frequently switch between Bluetooth devices, connecting to the one you need will be a little easier. Tap Previously Used Accounts on the connected device's settings page to see previously created connections. This feature is available on Pixel 5a and later, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

New for Pixel Watch in March

Pace training: Want to make sure you're keeping pace? Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 now have the ability to track whether you're within your target range while exercising. Thanks to onboard GPS and power-optimized motion sensors, your stats are displayed directly on your screen and you'll be notified if you're off target.

Heart rate zone training: Both the original Pixel Watch and the new Pixel Watch 2 can now track time spent in each heart rate zone. Based on your resting heart rate and fitness level, your watch provides guidance to help you optimize your workouts. You can set personal goals, and tactile notifications and audio cues alert you when you move from one zone to another.

Automatic workout modes: One of the Pixel Watch 2's workout features is automatic detection when you start running, walking, using an elliptical machine, spin bike, outdoor bike, running on a treadmill, or rowing. This feature is also included in the first generation of his Pixel Watch.

Relax app: If you use the FitBit Relax app on your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, you can relax with guided breathing exercises.

Transportation directions: Want to navigate an unfamiliar area? You can now get public transportation directions on your Pixel Watch. You can view different modes of transportation, see real-time departure times, and find your destination by following a compass-enabled map view. This feature is available on watches with Wear OS 3+.

