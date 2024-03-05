Oregon has opportunity to lead clean technology revolution • Oregon Capital Chronicle





Oregon and our nation are on the brink of transformation for our economy and climate, but Oregon's many talented and dedicated clean technology entrepreneurs and companies face immense challenges. Limited state support for clean energy technologies limits our ability to get businesses off the ground, expand, and establish new manufacturing facilities.

Oregon's clean energy landscape is ripe for growth and innovation, but we are yet to fully capitalize on the opportunities before us. The federal Inflation Control Act includes his staggering $60 billion in incentives for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, drawing companies from around the world to invest in clean technology facilities across the country. I am. Unfortunately, Oregon remains conspicuously off the map for private clean technology. Manufacturing investment.

It's time to change that narrative. It’s time for Oregon to step up and establish itself as a powerhouse in the clean energy revolution. Passage of the Oregon Clean Technology Leadership Act, House Bill 4112, will provide the tools needed to do just that.

HB 4112 is the culmination of an 18-month collaboration involving businesses, innovators, labor groups, academics, economic development organizations, and climate change advocates from across Oregon. This bill would provide a comprehensive approach to maximizing the state's potential in attracting, expanding, and retaining clean energy technology industries and manufacturers.

This bill provides the incentives needed to attract, expand, and retain clean energy technology manufacturing facilities right here in Oregon by creating an Opportunity Fund within Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. It turns out. It would also direct the Department of Civil Services to develop procurement policies that prioritize zero-emission technologies and promote local job creation and manufacturing. This will not only boost the economy, but also create quality jobs for Oregonians while positioning Oregon as a center for clean energy innovation.

Finally, the bill would establish a statewide advisory committee within the Governor's office to continue to foster a thriving clean energy ecosystem. Bringing together public and private stakeholders, the council will play a critical role in identifying growth opportunities, removing barriers to entry, and ensuring Oregon's competitiveness in the rapidly evolving clean technology market. Become.

HB 4112 has broad support from a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including major technology companies, clean energy developers, academic institutions, labor unions, climate change advocates, and local businesses. These organizations recognize the urgent need for legislative action to catapult Oregon to the forefront of the clean technology revolution, and we hope that Oregon leaders will pass HB 4112 during this short legislative session. I am eager to make this a priority.

Let's seize this moment to position Oregon as a pioneer in clean technology leadership for generations to come. In doing so, we can position our state as a hub for innovation, drive economic prosperity, and lead the way to a cleaner, brighter future for Oregon and our planet.

