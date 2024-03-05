Have a Google Pixel smartphone? Get these new features now





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

One of the great things about Google's Pixel phones is how often the company makes money by adding Pixel features. They aren't always the most exciting updates, but every once in a while you get a pleasant surprise. This month's feature drop falls into the latter category, with some new perks of particular interest to owners of phones from the recent Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 8 lineups (and, of course, the Google Pixel Fold).

However, that doesn't mean older Pixel phones are completely left out. There's at least one helpful enhancement here for the Pixel 6, as well as some smaller improvements dating back to the Pixel 5a. Let's dig into everything new.

New features coming to Pixel smartphones Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

At the top of the list is the circle you search for on Google. It debuted on Samsung's new Galaxy S24 lineup a few weeks ago, but from the name it was clear that it wouldn't be long before it became a Samsung-exclusive feature.

So we weren't too surprised when the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro appeared in Google's late January Pixel Feature Drop, but now the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also being invited to play along. Masu. Unfortunately, we don't know yet if it'll make an appearance in the Pixel Fold, but considering it's powered by the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7, it would be surprising not to see it in the next lineup.

Google says Circle to Search is “coming soon” to these models, so it might not be available right away when Feature Drop launches, but it only applies to Pixel 8. I'm glad to hear that's not the case. Google also says it will be available on “other compatible non-Pixel devices,” so it could eventually spread beyond Google and Samsung.

This feature drop also brings support for 10-bit HDR video recording and Ultra HDR photos on all Pixel models with Tensor G2 and G3, allowing you to share 10-bit HDR videos directly to Instagram Reels and share Ultra HDR photos to Instagram. You will be able to post to. .

Google

Feature Drop also makes small but useful adjustments to the call screen to address callers who are confused by Google Assistant. With the new “Hello” chip, you can prompt callers to speak. You can also tell Google Assistant to tell the caller to wait a little longer if you can't answer the call right away. This “next-gen calling screen” is available on Pixel 6 and newer models, including the Pixel Fold, but is only available in English in the US.

Google Pixel Watch is also being updated

This latest feature drop includes more than just Pixel smartphones. The original Pixel Watch also added three new training and workout modes exclusive to last year's Pixel Watch 2, including pace training, heart zone training, and the ability to automatically start and stop certain workouts. I am.

Google also plans to add the Fitbit Relax app to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Considering how many other Fitbit features are included on Google's smartwatch, the lack of a breathing and mindfulness app was a strange omission that disappointed many Fitbit fans and made some hesitant to use it. Switch.

Google

Google's latest feature drop adds another bonus to all Wear OS 3 smartwatches: public transportation directions. Google announced this last week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, as well as support for passes from his Google Wallet on mobile phones, including event tickets, boarding passes, and loyalty cards. There's no mention of a new wallet pass in this feature drop, but at least the long-awaited transportation guidance is already rolled out.

More Pixel updates coming soon Google

March's Pixel Feature Drop also adds app screen sharing to all supported Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and even the older Pixel 5a. This allows you to share only specific apps when casting, recording, or presenting on a video call instead of showing your entire screen.

Improve your Google FastPair experience by allowing you to quickly re-add previously used Bluetooth devices to your Google Account, even if they're the same device and aren't paired with your current device. This also applies to all supported Pixel devices.

Google

Finally, Google is making it possible to add handwritten annotations to Google Docs using a stylus or finger on all Android tablets and phones running Android 8 or later, as well as using the keyboard when voice input is active. offers a redesigned Gboard Voice Toolbar that's less intrusive. This will be available on all Android tablets using Gboard 13.9 or later.

Google's March Pixel Feature Drop begins rolling out internationally today, and will roll out in the U.S. starting next Monday, March 11th.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-phones-software-updates-march-2024-feature-drop-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos