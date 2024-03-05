Google's latest Pixel Drop lets users post high-quality photos and videos to Instagram





Google today announced the latest Pixel features for phones, tablets, and watches, including 10-bit video support for Instagram, expanded Circle to Search functionality, automatic workout detection on the original Pixel Watch, and selective screening of multiple apps. Announcing feature set. pixel device.

Update your Pixel smartphone

The company is now allowing users to capture and upload 10-bit HDR videos to Instagram. It also adds support for sharing Ultra HDR images on Instagram. This feature is available for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold users.

In January, in conjunction with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, Google introduced a “Circle to search” feature that allows users to search for items by circling them on the screen. Later that month, the company made this feature available to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users. Google announced today that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will soon be able to use this feature.

Google has made improvements to its call screening feature, including a conversation mode. The new Pixel Drop has a “Hello” chip in this mode, which prompts Google Assistant to speak to the caller. Additionally, if a call cannot be screened right away, the assistant can also ask the caller to wait.

Update your Pixel Watch

Google is rolling out two updates to the original Pixel Watch to help users train more effectively: Pace Training and Heart Zone Training. Pace training mode uses GPS and motion sensors to notify you if you deviate from the pace range you specified before your workout. Similarly, the Heart Zone training mode works to monitor a range of heart rates.

The new update also adds automatic workout start and stop detection to the 1st generation Pixel Watch.

In addition, the company is releasing a Fitbit Relax app for both Pixel Watches that offers guided baking experiences and mindfulness.

Portfolio update

Google plans to roll out an update that will allow you to share your screen for certain apps during video calls on all devices, including Pixel 5a and later, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

Additionally, the company is adding support for quickly adding previously used FastPair-compatible Bluetooth accessories to new devices through a subsequent pairing feature.

The company also allows users to use a stylus or finger to annotate documents on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 8 and newer. With a new update, the Pixel Tablet now has the ability to shrink the keyboard to a smaller size when using voice input.

