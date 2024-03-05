Google updates 1st generation Pixel Watch with health monitoring features





Google is releasing new features for the 1st generation Pixel Watch. This includes health monitoring features that were launched in its successors. Older wearables can now detect if you're working out, automatically start tracking your activity, and stop when you're done. Especially suitable for running, walking, elliptical training, spinning, outdoor cycling and rowing.

You can also track the time you spend in different heart rate zones, which helps you optimize your workouts. Additionally, you can set a target pace for your exercise session and receive notifications if your performance isn't up to par. If you want to relax even more with your first-generation Pixel Watch, just launch the Fitbit Relax app on your device and it will guide you through some breathing exercises.

But for travelers, the most exciting update to Google's watches isn't just the Pixel series. The company has rolled out public transit directions for devices running Wear OS 3 and later. This means you can see what types of public transport are available on your wrist, and even see real-time departure schedules for your public transport options. You can also use the watch's compass-enabled map view to help you navigate unfamiliar places without having to take out your phone.

The company is also releasing features for various devices in the Pixel series. Pixel phones will now be able to share 10-bit HDR videos directly to Instagram Reels and upload Ultra HDR photos to the app. Additionally, the Pixel 8's “Circle to Search” feature is coming to his Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro smartphones, allowing him to quickly perform search queries without having to switch apps. Simply draw a circle or highlight around an image, video, or text to find the information you need. Finally, the “Call Screening” feature gives you access to a “Hello” chip that you can tap while screening calls. Google Assistant can ask callers to speak, so you can understand why they're calling. You can also ask them to wait a little longer if they still can't answer your call.

