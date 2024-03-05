Google announces removal of new Pixel features





Pixel fans have already received two Pixel Feature Drops in the past three months, and today Google is offering a new Feature Drop that adds several new features to compatible Pixel phones, tablets, and watches. I came back. It will roll out worldwide starting today, but in the United States he is expected to launch on March 11th.

Here's a new feature.

Windows Intelligence in your inbox

Sign up for our new free newsletter to get 3 time-saving tips every Friday and get a free copy of Paul Thurrott's Windows 11 and Windows 10 Field Guide (regularly $9.99) as a special welcome gift .

“*” indicates a required field

Pixel smartphone

Support for Ultra HDR photos and 10-bit HDR videos on Instagram. On Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro, and Fold, you can now capture and share Ultra HDR photos directly to Instagram and 10-bit HDR videos directly to Instagram Reels.

Improved call screen. If you have a Pixel 6 or newer or a Pixel Fold, tap the new “Hello” chip on the call screen to start a call when the caller is silent. Google Assistant will then prompt the caller to speak and help you understand why the caller is trying to contact you. Additionally, if Google Assistant cannot answer a screened call right away, it will notify the caller that they need to wait longer.

Circle to Search is now available on Pixel 7. A month after Google added Circle to Search to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has announced that the new feature will soon be coming to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Pixel smartphones and tablets

Partial screen sharing. This new feature lets you share one app at a time instead of the full screen when you cast, record, or present on a video call. Available on Pixel 5a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet with 5G or later smartphones.

Improved fast pairing. You can now access previously set up Bluetooth devices on your new phone or tablet via Fast Pair's new “Previously used on account” feature. This works on his Pixel 5a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet with 5G or newer smartphones.

Document markup. You can now add handwritten annotations to your Google Docs documents using just your finger or stylus. This is not Pixel specific and works with phones and tablets running Android 8 and above.

GBoard audio toolbar. This new feature for Pixel Tablet optimizes available screen space by minimizing the virtual keyboard when activating voice input.

pixel watch

Public transportation directions. Google Maps for Wear OS now provides public transportation directions directly from the Pixel Watch 1 and 2 (and other Wear OS 3+ wearables). You'll see a variety of transportation options, real-time departure times, and a compass-enabled map view to help you reach your destination.

Automatic workout mode. Previously available on the Pixel Watch 2, Auto Workout mode is now available on his OG Pixel Watch as well. Detects specific activities such as running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor biking, treadmill, rowing, etc. and starts and stops tracking workouts without user intervention.

pace training. Previously available on Pixel Watch 2, Pace Training is now available on the OG Pixel Watch. This feature allows you to set a target pace while exercising, see if you're within your target range, and receive a notification if you're not. Voice notifications also require Pixel Buds or other compatible earphones.

heart zone training. This is also a feature that first appeared on the Pixel Watch 2 and is now available on the first generation of his Pixel Watch. Track time spent in each heart rate zone to help optimize and guide your training. Optionally, you can also configure notifications to alert you when you move from one zone to another.

Fitbit Relax app: This new app works with both Pixel Watch models and guides you through breathing exercises so you can find moments of calm and mindfulness throughout your day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/mobile/android/298713/google-announces-a-new-pixel-feature-drop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos