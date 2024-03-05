TCL drives technological innovation and industrial upgrading





The TCL 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV is on display at the TCL booth at the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas on January 11, 2024. [Photo/Agencies]

TCL Technology Group is stepping up efforts to strengthen industrial upgrading and technological innovation as part of a broader push to cultivate new production capacity and drive new industrialization, says China's top consumer electronics manufacturer. the executive said.

Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of TCL, said that the essence of developing new productivity is to promote high-quality development.

Mr. Li, who is also a deputy member of the 14th National People's Congress, China's highest legislative body, said that promoting scientific and technological innovation, research and development of basic technology and materials, and industrial transformation and advancement play an important role. he emphasized. Development of new productive forces.

Over the past six years, the company has invested more than 60 billion yuan ($8.3 billion) in research and development, and the cumulative number of patents has reached 100,000, he added.

It mainly focuses on three core business segments covering intelligent terminals, semiconductor displays, and new energy solar power.

In his proposals to this year's Legislative Council, Li called for further efforts to further improve the financing environment for high-tech manufacturing enterprises, increase the proportion of direct financing, especially equity financing, and expand financing channels for enterprises.

Li said that high-tech manufacturing plays an important role in promoting industrial sophistication and fostering new growth engines, and has great confidence in China's economy and China's manufacturing industry in the long term. He added that

Mr. Li also proposed optimizing the content production industry environment and enriching the supply of premium content to promote the high-quality development of China's high-definition display industry, which is considered a strategic emerging industry.

The Central Economic Work Conference held in December promoted industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation in order to foster new productive forces, and in particular to develop new industries, models and driving forces with innovative and cutting-edge technologies. encouraged efforts to do so.

Digital Economy Co-Director Pan Helin said, “Unlike traditional productive forces that are mainly driven by labor, land, and capital, new productive forces are driven by technological progress, innovative allocation of production factors, and industrial transformation. and upgrades.” and the Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School.

Mr. Pan said that cultivating new production capacity and accelerating the establishment of a modern industrial system will raise China's manufacturing industry to the middle and upper levels of the global value chain, and will provide a strong impetus to China's high-quality economic development. He said that it is very important to inject power.

China's emphasis on the development of new production capacity will promote the intelligent, green and high-end development of industry, improve the resilience and security of industrial chains and supply chains, and solidify the momentum of economic recovery. Then, Pan added.

“We will continue our efforts in the fields of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, next-generation display technology and new energy solar power generation,” Li said.

Li further said that Chinese companies need to increase their presence in global industrial and supply chains, accelerate localization efforts, and strengthen the competitiveness of global high-end manufacturing.

