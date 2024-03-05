Sergey Brin says Google 'definitely failed' with Gemini launch





Sergey Brin, President of Alphabet, Co-founder of Google

Google co-founder Sergey Brin made a rare public appearance over the weekend, telling a group of artificial intelligence enthusiasts that he came out of retirement because “the trajectory of AI is so exciting.”

Brin, 50, spoke to entrepreneurs Saturday at AGI House in Hillsboro, California, just south of San Francisco. There, developers and founders were testing Google's Gemini model. AGI stands for artificial general intelligence and refers to a form of AI that can complete tasks at the same or higher level than humans.

Brin took questions from the audience and talked about the impact of AI on search and how Google can maintain its leadership position in its core markets as AI continues to grow. He also commented on last month's release of Google's image generator, which the company retired after users discovered historical inaccuracies and questionable responses.

Brin said on Saturday that we definitely failed in producing the images. I think the main reason is that the testing was not thorough. It definitely upsets a lot of people for good reason.

Google announced last week that it plans to restart its image generation feature soon.

Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998, but resigned as Alphabet's president in 2019. He remains a board member and major shareholder, with approximately $100 billion worth of company stock. He is returning to the company as part of an effort to help improve Google's position in the highly competitive AI market.

Brin said Saturday that in some cases he was responding “personally” rather than on behalf of the company.

It's amazing to see what these models can do year after year, he said at the event, a recording of which was viewed by CNBC.

Regarding Gemini's recent challenges that resulted in flawed image results, Brin said the company doesn't really understand why the answers are leaning left in a political sense.

In many cases, we still don't fully understand why we move to the left, but that's not our intention, he said. Brin added that the company recently improved accuracy by as much as 80% in certain internal tests.

Brin's comments mark the first time a company executive has spoken publicly about the Gemini issue. The company earlier sent a prepared statement from Google's head of search Prabhakar Raghavan and CEO Sundar Pichai in response to the controversial development.

Raghavan said in a February 23 blog post.

“So what went wrong? The bottom line is two things. One, Gemini's alignment to show a range of people was clearly not supposed to show a range. And second, over time, the model has become much more cautious than we are, refusing to answer certain prompts with the intention of answering them and These two things caused the model to overcorrect in some cases and be overly conservative in others, producing embarrassingly incorrect images. .”

Google declined to comment for this story. Brin did not respond to requests for comment.

“Sometimes it's pretty weird.”

Brin said Google is not alone in its struggle to produce accurate results with AI. For example, he cited OpenAI's ChatGPT and Elon Musk's Grok service as AI tools out there that do some pretty weird things that feel distinctly far-left.

“Hallucination, or incorrect responses to user prompts, remains a huge problem right now,” he said. “There's no question about it.”

“We've made them less and less hallucinatory over time, but it's definitely exciting to see near-zero breakthroughs,” Brin said. “But you can't just expect a breakthrough. So I think we're just going to work in increments to bring it down lower and lower over time.”

When asked by an attendee if he wanted to build AGI, Brin answered in the affirmative, citing AI's ability to assist with “reasoning.”

Brin was also asked about how online advertising will be disrupted, given that ad revenue is core to Google's business. The company has reported slowing advertising growth in recent years.

Google Inc. co-founder Sergey Brin (left), Google Inc. co-founder Larry Page (center), and Google Inc. attend a press conference inside the Sun Valley Inn during the 28th Annual Meeting. Eric Schmidt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference, Thursday, July 8, 2010, Sun Valley, ID.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Brin said I'm not too worried about business model changes. I think it's great that we've been doing it for 25 years, or so, and that we can provide world-class information search for free to everyone, and that it's supported by advertising. I think that's great for the world. ”

He acknowledged that business could change.

“We expect the business model to evolve over time,” he said. “And ads will probably continue to be ads, because they can work better and AI can tailor them better.”

Brin is confident in Google's position.

“Personally, I feel that as long as significant value is being created, we need to understand the business model well,” he said.

Beyond AI, Brin was asked about Google's difficulties with hardware given recent advances in virtual reality. Google is known for being an early entrant into the augmented reality market with the now-defunct Google Glass.

“I feel like I made the wrong decision,” he said of Google Glass. If things were done differently, Brin said, he would treat Google Glass as a prototype rather than a product. “But I’m still a fan of the lightweight form,” he said.

“It's very impressive,” Brin said of the Apple Vision Pro and Meta's Quest headsets.

When asked about what impact he thinks Gemini is having on spatial computing and products like Google Maps and Street View, Brin responds with curiosity above all else.

To be honest, I never thought about it, but now that you mention it, yeah, there's no reason why we can't include more 3D data,'' Brin said, drawing laughter from the audience. “Maybe someone is doing that with Gemini, I don't know.” “

See: Google vs. Google

