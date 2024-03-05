Google Pixel now lets you share HDR photos and videos to Instagram





A month after Samsung announced that its Galaxy S24 lineup would let you upload HDR photos to Instagram, Google's Pixel smartphones are here to share the spotlight.

Starting Monday, you'll be able to share Ultra HDR photos and 10-bit HDR videos on Instagram on the Pixel 7 and 8 lineup, as well as the Fold. Footage shot with HDR, which stands for High Dynamic Range, displays more vivid colors, brighter intensity, and higher contrast. Basically, your photos and videos will look more realistic and less faded. This gives your content more of an edge as users scroll through their feed. This feature will be rolled out globally on March 4th and in the US on March 11th.

See also: Google gives major upgrade to Pixel 8 camera.Here's how they do it

Google is also expanding its Circle to Search feature to more Pixel smartphones. This AI-powered tool lets you circle or highlight anything on your screen and instantly get Google search information on it, without switching apps. Is it like the clothes influencers wear in their social media posts? Want to learn more about an unfamiliar landmark? Hold down your phone's home button or navigation bar, tap or circle the item you want to search, and Google will instantly show you more information. If you have a specific question about what you see, you can also type your question into the search bar that appears.

Watch this: See how the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera compares to the Pixel 8 Pro's camera

05:18

Circle to Search was already available on the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 lineup, but Google is now extending it to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as well.

Ahead of last week's Mobile World Congress, Google also rolled out several Android updates, including integrating the Gemini AI tool into Messages and making Google Wallet Pass available on Wear OS. This will allow you to access your boarding passes and tickets directly from your smartwatch.

