Google co-founder says the company 'definitely failed' with Gemini's image generation

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has admitted that the tech giant has “certainly failed” with the image generation capabilities of its new artificial intelligence tool Gemini, following backlash over the model's anti-white bias. I worked on this issue.

During a talk at Silicon Valley's AGI House, Brin was asked out of the blue about Gemini, given the outage last month while Google continues to work on resolving the issue.

“We definitely made a mistake in producing the image,” Brin said, acknowledging that Gemini “definitely upset a lot of people with the image that you would have seen, and for good reason.”

Google GEMINI: Former employee tech leader suggests what went wrong with AI chatbots

Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998 and stepped down as president of parent company Alphabet in 2019, but remained on the company's board and has been involved in the development of Gemini. Brin remains one of the company's largest shareholders, holding more than 360 million shares.

“In many cases, we don't fully understand why people move to the left,” he told the audience. “That wasn't our intention. But if we start over from last week, at least 80% of the test cases we covered should be improved.”

Ohio senator calls for Google to be 'broken up' amid Gemini disaster: 'One of the most dangerous companies in the world'

Google removed Gemini images about two weeks ago after users reported on social media that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black people, Native Americans, and Asian people. The generation function has been stopped.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees last week that the company was working “around the clock” to correct Gemini bias and that the images produced by the model were “completely unacceptable.” ” he said.

The company reportedly plans to relaunch Gemini AI's human image generation feature in the coming weeks.

