Indian startup asks antitrust agency to order Google to restore app after 'brazen' act





Written by Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A group representing Indian startups has asked the country's antitrust watchdog to order Alphabet Inc.'s Google to reinstate apps it removed for violating its policies, Reuters has learned. As revealed in the letter, the showdown with the US giant in key markets is intensifying.

Google on Friday removed more than 100 Indian apps, including the popular Matrimony.com app, for not adhering to its policy of paying service fees when non-Google in-app payment options are used.

The startup has now taken the matter to the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The committee has already spent months investigating startups' complaints that Google is not complying with a 2022 antitrust directive that prohibits companies from taking adverse action against companies that use alternative billing systems. It's here. Google denies wrongdoing.

In a March 1 letter to the CCI, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) said Google's decision to remove the app was an anti-competitive “brazen act” and the regulator said the company He said the government should request that the government rescind its decision.

ADIF said in a private letter that Google's move would cause “irreparable harm to the entire market.”

Google declined to comment on the letter. ADIF and CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

The app's removal has sparked criticism from Indian companies, many of which have long been at odds with Google and criticized its practices. Google claims to be compliant and continues to maintain in-app fees that help develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystems.

The dispute comes after the country's antitrust authorities ordered it not to enforce its previous 15% to 30% fees, seeking to stop Google from imposing 11% to 26% fees on in-app payments. The focus is on the efforts of some Indian startups.

India's IT minister said on Saturday that Google's removal of such apps is “not permissible.”

The startup executives met Monday with India's Deputy IT Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar, who said the ministry was concerned about the app's removal and urged him to ensure the app's reinstatement, two people familiar with the talks said. The company reportedly told Google that it would send a letter to the company.

Chandrasekhar later wrote to X that he intended to resolve the issue with Google “in search of a sustainable and long-term solution.”

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/indian-startups-ask-antitrust-body-143621728.html

