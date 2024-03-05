More than 600 Google employees ask the company to sever ties with Israeli technology conference





More than 600 Google employees sign a letter to Google marketing executives asking them to end sponsorship of Mind the Tech, an annual conference promoting Israel's technology industry that will be held in New York this week. did. Stand with Googlers and customers who are leaving Mind the Tech, apologizing, and despairing over the overwhelming loss of life in Gaza. The letter, obtained by WIRED, says Google needs to do better.

The two-day event begins with a series of industry-focused talks on Monday and concludes with a celebration on Tuesday night. This is aimed at highlighting the resilience of Israel's technology industry in the face of Israel's economic downturn, especially after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants. Approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack. As of March 4, 30,000 Palestinians had been killed in Israel's military operation in Gaza.

On Monday, Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev's conference remarks were interrupted by Google Cloud software engineers shouting that their work should not be used for surveillance or genocide. He was joined in interrupting the event by organizers from the anti-Zionist Israeli group Shoash and Jewish Voice for Peace.

I don't think there's any way to continue working in engineering without doing this, a Google engineer later told Hell Gate anonymously. “I consider this part of the engineering job, and I hope that other engineers in the cloud see me doing this and it inspires them.” Both activists quickly said: He was forced to leave the event. So did the Hell Gates correspondent who wrote this article. Event organizers did not explain why journalists were excluded.

Google was a gold sponsor of Mind the Tech, according to the conference website, but it's unclear what financial involvement that entails. The company did not respond to requests for comment. Other speakers Monday included New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and former NSA Director Michael Rogers.

Zelda Montes, a YouTube software engineer who took part in a protest outside the conference on Monday, told WIRED that her work would not support Israeli AI technology being used to monitor and commit genocide against Palestinians. He said that unity among people is especially important.

While our leadership continues to fail us, we as Googlers need to look to each other and ask ourselves what more we can do to unite and stand up against technological oppression. I hope we can, Montes said.

An internal letter opposing Google's participation in Mind the Tech was first shared within Google on February 29th. The letter was co-authored by the Israeli government and several organizers from Notech for Apartheid, a campaign group calling for an end to Project Nimbusa, his $1.2 billion cloud computing contract. . Google and Amazon he announced other unpleasant deals in 2021.

No Tech for Apartheid claims that the terms of the Nimbus deal allow the US company's cloud technology, including artificial intelligence tools, to be used for military purposes. Documents obtained by The Intercept show that Project Nimbus' tools can be used for surveillance, an essential aspect of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-workers-letter-cut-ties-israeli-tech-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos