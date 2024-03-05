Payments industry: Google vs. Indian apps: Payments industry calls for legal changes to Google's app billing policies





The Payments Council of India, which represents all the major payments companies in India under IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India), believes that the government should not only intervene in negotiations between the parties, but also amend Indian laws to Prevent the monopolistic policies of large corporations.

PCI urges the Indian government to propose amendments to the current law to save and protect Indian startups, RBI-regulated payment aggregators (PAs), from Google's abusive and monopolistic policies, similar to South Korea and the European Union. Vishwas Patel, chairman of the Payments Council, said the request was made. He is co-managing director of India and Infibeam Avenues, which operates payment gateway CCAvenue.

Korea will amend its Telecommunications Business Law in 2022 The European Union passed the bill, he said, adding that the Digital Markets Act was enacted to protect local startups from big tech companies that abuse their monopolies. The digital payments industry is facing a significant impact on transaction volumes as multiple startups are removing payment gateways from their Android applications in order to comply with Google's policies and move transactions from within apps to websites. There are concerns.

Some sellers of virtual services, virtual goods, and online education have disabled payment gateways in their Android apps so they don't have to pay Google. This will lead to a reduction in real-time payment transactions, Patel said.

He further added that Google is clearly abusing the dominant monopoly of its Android operating system on Indian mobile phones. Find articles you're interested in The issue came to a boil on Friday, Google said, when it began delisting several large consumer internet companies from its Android app store. Last weekend, Google began bringing many of these apps back to the Play Store, but only if they removed payment functionality from the platform entirely to comply with Google's norms.

Payment industry officials said this could impact the volume of digital payments, as the number of payments could surge and customer conversion could be affected. In many cases, consumers may not navigate from the app to her website to purchase services.

Google is clearly abusing its monopoly over the Android operating system for mobile phones in India. Many of PCI's members are RBI-regulated entities that hold payment aggregator licenses to offer payment gateway services such as in-store, website, and apps to merchants in India through a single merchant account, Patel said. added.

The payments industry expects this move to cause disruption.

Once Competition Commission of India (CCI) rules come into force, more apps could use PG instead and increase transaction volumes, but that's a long way off, says the largest payments company. The person spoke on condition of anonymity.

To combat Google's pricing obligations, the CCI had asked Google in 2022 to offer multiple payment options. Google initially required in-app purchases through its own payment platform, which charged fees of 15% to 30%.

Moreover, these app publishers are feeling the pinch as the government offers unified payment interface and RuPay debit card payments at zero cost to merchants, another industry executive said.

Patel further pointed out that while Google offers user-choice billing, the end consumer needs to be offered two equivalent choices, and currently Google's own Play Store billing system does not allow for transaction amounts. Google pointed out that it will charge 15% if the user chooses one of the other payment gateways. 11%.

The executives quoted above noted that while the transactions these merchants generate will be small compared to the scale of digital payments, they still represent a significant share of the industry.

