Testing Google Maps showing building entrances





Summary Google Maps is testing new entrance sign icons for selected buildings to make it easier to find your way in and out. Entrance icons only appear when you select a location and zoom in, and are not visible in all locations yet. The new feature could be inspired by public transit navigation, which recently started showing station entrances and exits.

Google Maps has become an invaluable tool for finding and navigating the best places to eat, drink coffee, and visit attractions. However, if there are large buildings or attractions, finding the entrance can be difficult. So here comes a new experiment that Google appears to be testing with a small number of users and buildings, where once you select a location, icons will appear showing you where to exit and enter.

In our tests, we were able to confirm the experiment with Google Maps version 11.17.0101 on a Google Pixel 7a. On our device, the entrance is only visible when a location is selected on the map and zoomed in enough. Entrances appear as white round circles with an entrance symbol. This appears to be a very limited test run for now, as we have not been able to display this information on other devices where Google Maps has been updated to the latest release across different countries and continents. I also noticed that, in contrast to other phones, selected shops and buildings now turn red, making them easier to distinguish from surrounding locations.

We conducted experiments in several different types of buildings, ranging from hotels, clinics, supermarkets, hardware stores, cafes, and restaurants in New York City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and even Berlin, Germany. Entrances were visible in some locations, but not in others, indicating that Google may still be gathering the necessary information. We also observed that in some locations, the entrances were not displayed in the correct location. However, the smaller the building in question, the more important this seems to be since the exact location is less important.

In some cases, the entrance is depicted as a simple green arrow inside a white circle, but it remains to be seen whether the map will decide which arrow to display.

Google Maps just recently added a similar feature to its public transit navigation, and it may have taken inspiration from that. In some cities, Google Maps now shows you exactly where you need to enter and exit train and subway stations. This is especially useful for complex stations that span multiple underground streets.

The new entrance indicator appears to be in its early stages at Google, so it may take some time before it's rolled out more broadly. However, once that happens, it will be much easier to find the most convenient way to enter the building.

