Techstars Chicago Powered by JP Morgan: Investment Paper 2024





Author: Tricia Martinez, Managing Director, Techstars Payments and Techstars Chicago Powered by JP Morgan

We are pleased to announce that applications for Techstars Chicago, presented by JPMorgan, will be accepted from March 4, 2023 through May 22, 2024. Our hybrid program is scheduled to run from September 9, 2024 to December 5, 2023. We are looking for bold founders to pioneer disruptive emerging technologies, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and deep tech.

Click here to apply!

At a time when we face unprecedented global challenges, from climate change to food security, connectivity to data privacy, harnessing the power of innovation to address these pressing issues is essential. is. As the Managing Director of Techstars Chicago, powered by J.P. Morgan, I am committed to identifying, supporting and cultivating breakthrough technologies that have the potential to change the world.

The upcoming 2024 Techstars Chicago JPM program will focus on six major industries poised to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time: artificial intelligence, cleantech, quantum information science, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and 5G/advanced wireless technology. Specialize in industry.

artificial intelligence:

AI technology has the ability to revolutionize industries by emulating human-like intelligence, enabling solutions ranging from predictive analytics to self-driving cars. Of particular interest are the potential applications of AI in monitoring carbon emissions, managing natural resources, and enhancing infrastructure security.

Clean Tech/Climate Tech:

Addressing climate change requires innovative technologies that promote energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and sustainable resource management. The company focuses on autonomous grid management, renewable energy technologies, and carbon capture and storage solutions.

Quantum information science:

Quantum technology has the potential to revolutionize computing, healthcare imaging, secure communications, and more. Our focus is on supporting breakthrough concepts in secure communications, quantum machine learning, and healthcare applications.

Advanced manufacturing:

We focus on efficiency, sustainability and innovation and aim to support technologies that redefine traditional manufacturing processes. Areas of interest include augmented reality, robotics, and additive manufacturing equipment.

Biotechnology:

Advances in biotechnology provide solutions to challenges in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and healthcare. Our interests span synthetic biology, life sciences, and digital health therapeutics.

5G/Advanced wireless technology:

The advent of 5G technology promises increased speed, efficiency, and connectivity, paving the way for smart cities, self-driving cars, and industrial IoT. Our focus areas include IoT, smart cities, and vehicular communications.

The possibilities for these technologies are limitless and will shape the future of industry and society around the world. We are committed to providing unwavering support, a nurturing environment, and passionate advocacy to the companies driving these innovative solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techstars.com/newsroom/techstars-chicago-powered-by-jp-morgan-investment-thesis-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos