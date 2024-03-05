Coperni Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear runway, fashion show, collection review





Six days ago, a report was posted on Instagram that a monolith-shaped UFO was spotted hovering over New York City. Two days later, it was also seen on Naoshima, Japan. By Saturday, the object was over Paris.

The monolith landed on the runway of French brand Coperni on Monday night. Coperni posted a parody video teasing its sci-fi themed fall collection.

Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Mayer fuse classic film works, lighting up the mysterious black board that originally appeared in 2001: A Space Odyssey, and reproducing the five-note motif from Close Encounters of the Third Kind. I let it play.

The collection was filled with references to popular movies and conspiracy theories. A tinfoil hat inspired a wrinkled silver minidress, and the lizard-man theory gave birth to his deadstock leather geometric patchwork suit. (For more information, fall down the Internet wormhole.)

Knits feature snap patterns reminiscent of Headjack from The Matrix, while pieces such as suit jackets and trench coats are rendered as bodysuits. Dua Lipa has already co-opted a similar look from the label's Pre-Fall collection alongside her new star-shaped shoes.

Despite that gimmick, most of the looks are pretty realistic, with an off-the-shoulder draped black taffeta UFO dress with a stiff circle skirt that feels like a cute update on the classic LBD. It was done.

Keeping with tradition, they've created a collector's edition of their signature Swipe bag. Previous versions were made from 55,000-year-old meteorites or pure gold, but this version was developed by Professor Ioannis Michaloudis using a nanomaterial called silica aerogel, which NASA has used to trap stardust. it was done.

“He made a bag out of 99 percent air and 1 percent glass,” Vaillon enthuses, noting that the final product weighs just 33 grams. It was just out of this world.

