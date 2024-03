The mystery of evolution that took 125 million years to create

Plant genomics has come a long way since Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) helped sequence the first plant genome. But creating the perfect crop is still, in many ways, a matter of luck. Making the same DNA mutation in two different plants does not always result in the crop traits we desire. The question is, why not? CSHL plant biologists have found out why.

CSHL professor and HHMI investigator Zachary Lipman and his team have discovered that tomato and Arabidopsis plants can use completely different regulatory systems to control the exact same genes. Incredibly, they linked this behavior to extreme genetic modifications that occurred over 125 million years of evolution.

Researchers used genome editing to create more than 70 mutant strains of tomato and Arabidopsis plants. Each mutation deleted the regulatory DNA surrounding a gene known as CLV3. They then analyzed the effect of each mutation on plant growth and development. When the DNA that suppresses CLV3 was mutated too much, fruit growth exploded.

Daniel Silen, a recent graduate from CSHL's School of Biological Sciences who led the study, said: “CLV3 helps plants develop normally. If CLV3 wasn't turned on at just the right time, the plants would look very different. You can see that every fruit is huge, which is not ideal. You have to balance growth and yield. If you have giant tomatoes on your plant but only 2, it means you have a low yield. Is it as beneficial as it is? There are no easy solutions. When you're striving, you're always sacrificing something to improve something.”

In the case of tomato, mutations near the beginning, but not the end, of the CLV3 gene dramatically affected fruit size. In the case of Arabidopsis, the regions surrounding both parts of the gene had to be disrupted. This suggests that something happened over the past 125 million years that caused plants to evolve differently. What exactly happened remains a mystery.

“We can't go back to our common ancestors because they no longer exist, so it's hard to say what the original conditions were and how they came together.” Mr. Siren says. “The simplest explanation is that there is a regulatory element that is conserved to some degree, and that is being changed in a subtle way. This is a little unexpected.”

What is certain is that genetic regulation is not uniform across plant species. Uncovering these genetic differences could help make crop genome engineering more predictable. And it would be a huge victory not only for science, but also for farmers and plant breeders around the world.

