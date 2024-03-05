6 AWS executives to retire in 2024 (so far) including Microsoft, Google, Cisco, and more





CRN takes a deep dive into the six most important AWS executives who left the cloud giant in 2024 and went to companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and NetApp.

Several top AWS executives are leaving the company by 2024 to join cloud, AI, and storage rivals such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, and NetApp.

This includes former AWS vice presidents, managing directors, and heads of engineering who left this year to take on top roles at other tech giants.

CRN takes an in-depth look at six AWS executives who left the world's largest cloud company in 2024 and where they landed.

AWS $97B Utilization

Before we dive into the story of the six departing executives, let's note that Seattle-based AWS leads the world's No. 1 cloud market with a 31 percent share of the global cloud infrastructure services market. should be paid attention to.

AWS now has an annual operating rate of $97 billion after generating $24.2 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. Amazon, the parent company of AWS, has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion.

Many of the executives who left AWS this year went on to join IT cloud giants like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Oracle.

In terms of global cloud market share, Microsoft ranks second with a 24% share, Google ranks third with an 11% share, and Oracle currently owns around 2% share.

Here are six former top AWS executives who left the company in 2024 that partners, investors, and customers should know about.

Ahmed Shihab

Former AWS role: VP of Infrastructure Hardware

New role: Corporate Vice President, Azure Storage, Microsoft

Ahmed Shihab was responsible for innovating, building, and operating all AWS storage and compute systems.

He worked at AWS for approximately eight years from 2016 to 2024.

Shihab recently became corporate vice president of Azure Storage at Microsoft. On LinkedIn, he said he is currently building a world-class storage service for his service. [at Azure].

AWS and Microsoft Azure are fiercely competing in the cloud storage market. Mr. Shihab has held senior executive positions at storage giant NetApp and cloud provider Xyratex, among others.

Ashish Dhawan

Previous AWS positions: Managing Director, Head of Worldwide Sales, Enterprise Workloads

New role: Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud Business Unit, NetApp

Ashish Dhawan led the AWS Enterprise Workloads business for many years, where he was tasked with helping large AWS customers migrate their infrastructure and modernize their applications.

He has been with AWS for over five years, most recently as AWS Managing Director and Worldwide Head of Enterprise Workload Sales.

He left AWS this year to join NetApp, where he led the company's cloud sales strategy. NetApp said Dhawan's role was created to support NetApps' continued commitment to the cloud, with Dhawan leading a high-performing sales team.

Prior to joining AWS, Dhawan served as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific at Juniper Networks for over eight years.

saurabh gupta

Previous AWS role: AWS Sagemaker, Head of Engineering and Product Strategy

New role: Cisco, Senior Director of AI/ML, Cisco Outshift

Saurabh Gupta left AWS earlier this year as head of engineering and product strategy for AWS Sagemaker, the company's AI and machine learning solution.

Gupta leads a global organization of AWS professionals who are building the foundational capabilities of Amazon SageMaker. This enables customers to build, train, and deploy their ML models at scale using the AWS tools they are familiar with.

Earlier this year, Mr. Gupta left AWS after four years to join networking powerhouse Cisco as senior director of AI/ML for emerging technology business Outshift. At Cisco, Mr. Gupta will lead the development and commercialization of generative AI with his Outshift.

Mr. Gupta spent more than 10 years in top engineering roles at Microsoft from 2011 to 2017, as well as three years as a senior engineering manager at Meta for Facebook Ads.

Adolfo Hernandez

Previous roles at AWS: Vice President of AWS Global Communications Operations

New role: Group CEO of Capita

IT veteran Adolfo Hernandez left AWS this year to become CEO of British outsourcing company Capita.

Mr. Hernandez was a prominent figure at AWS, speaking on stage at various AWS conferences during his three years with the company as Vice President of the AWS Global Communications Business Unit. He helped accelerate digital transformation and cloud migration efforts for AWS communications clients.

Prior to joining AWS, Mr. Hernandez held chief executive officer positions at Alcatel-Lucent, Sun Microsystems, IBM, and was the former CEO of Acision, a messaging platform.

Nicolas Dubois

Previous AWS role: Enterprise Senior Partner Sales Manager

New role: Partner Development Manager, Google Cloud

Channel partners continue to be a critical lifeline for vendors and customers, so it's important to note that some senior partner managers, including Nicolas Dubois, are leaving AWS.

Dubois has spent over seven years at AWS in various Senior Partner Sales and Partner Success Manager roles, most recently as Enterprise Senior Partner Sales Manager.

He joined Google Cloud in January as a partner development manager.

Google Cloud and AWS are in a constant battle for channel partner mindshare on a global scale.

Kartik Vishwanath

Previous role at AWS: Head of Engineering for AWS Config

New role: Vice President, Cloud Customer Connectivity, Oracle

Kaartik Viswanath was the engineering lead for AWS Config, an enterprise configuration tool that helps clients assess, audit, and evaluate the configuration of their IT resources.

Viswanath spent nine years at AWS in various executive positions, including General Manager of AWS Client VPN and Director of Product Management for AWS EC2 Networking.

He left AWS in 2024 to join cloud competitor Oracle as vice president of cloud customer connectivity.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) competes with the AWS Cloud in the computing market.

