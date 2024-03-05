Agility Robotics names technology veteran Peggy Johnson as chief executive officer — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Johnson most recently served as CEO of spatial computing company Magic Leap, where he led its transformation from consumer to enterprise, reset and recapitalized the company, and launched Magic Leap 2, an AR headset for business. Ta.

Previously, he spent six years at Microsoft as Executive Vice President of Business Development, reporting to CEO Satya Nadella and responsible for driving strategic partnerships and deals to accelerate growth for the company and its customers.

In his new role, Mr. Johnson will lead Agility's next phase of growth with a focus on sales, strategic industry partnerships, future financing, and delivering robots at scale on demand.

Co-founder Damion Shelton, who has served as CEO since the company's founding in 2015, will become president.

Peggy Johnson's long track record of engineering and business success at Qualcomm and Microsoft, as well as her recent work driving change as CEO of Magic Leap, has taken her from a cutting-edge technology startup to the world's leading robotics company. We are the perfect leader to help you achieve agility through this transition. Shelton says she couldn't be more excited to have her on board.

I would also like to recognize the great work of our employees and leadership team who have driven Agility's success to date. With Peggy at her helm, Agility can take robotics to new heights.

Matt Ocko, managing partner at DCVC and member of the Agility board of directors, says that creating humanoid robots that do real work is overwhelmingly difficult for any company, except for Agility. states that it has been proven.

My company has long supported teams that quietly excel in agility. He has one reason for that. That's because they can deliver customer-ready results faster, more comprehensively, and more cost-effectively than comparable teams.

We have demonstrated this by providing multiple customers with consistently safe bipedal robots that can simultaneously run the world's most sophisticated AI models. This kind of agility in execution attracted him to lead Peggy Johnson, one of the most experienced and respected leaders in technology.

“At Playground, we look for inventors of breakthrough technologies that have the potential to make a huge impact on the world,” said Bruce Leak, General Partner and Agility Board Member at Playground Global.

Since we led Agility's first funding, we've seen it reach its tremendous potential. We couldn't be happier to have Peggy on board to take agility to the next level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/5/agility-robotics-appoints-technology-veteran-peggy-johnson-as-chief-executive-officer-for-next-phase-of-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos