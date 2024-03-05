Change these settings in X to limit calls and hide your IP address





Elon Musk's social media platform X has made voice and video calling features available to all users, not just those with paid accounts. However, this development has raised privacy concerns.

With this change, anyone who follows you on the platform formerly known as Twitter can now call you and see your Internet Protocol address by default.

Your IP address lists where your phone or computer is on the Internet and tells you how to receive messages and load websites. Once your IP address is exposed, you can become even more vulnerable to dangers ranging from spam to identity theft to location leaks.

This is perhaps the most serious risk for people such as human rights defenders who create online accounts under false names to avoid persecution.

If you want to avoid random calls from strangers or hide your IP address from the X community, you need to change the following mobile app settings.

Proceed to set up direct messages

Go to the X app on your phone. Click your profile picture in the top left corner, go to Settings & Support, and click Settings & Privacy. ”

[プライバシーと安全性]Tap the menu,[ダイレクト メッセージ]Scroll to subcategories.

How to limit who can see your IP address

If you want to use the new voice and video calling features in X, but want to limit the exposure of your IP address, scroll down to[通話プライバシーの強化]Toggle the option on. It is off by default.

According to X, this setting allows you to avoid revealing your IP address to your contacts during a call.

This same menu also has many choices for limiting who can call you, including the option to only allow people in your address book to contact you.

How to completely turn off voice and video calls

[ダイレクト メッセージ]In the menu,[音声およびビデオ通話を有効にする]Toggle the option off. This will collapse the previous options and prevent anyone on X from calling you.

Restricting the publication of your IP address and turning off calls completely are only available in the settings if you're using the older mobile app version of Twitter. At least for now, there doesn't seem to be an option to turn off this feature using his web version of X. Representatives for X did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

___

Do you have a technical challenge you need help solving? If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/one-tech-tip-change-settings-194943057.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos