Sergey Brin criticizes Google AI Gemini's controversial response





Google's generative AI tools are once again under fire from the company's co-founder following controversy over historically inaccurate images.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and former president of Google's parent company Alphabet, says Google has definitely failed at image generation, and the main reason for this is a lack of thorough testing. He said he thought so.

[I]Brin said at the AGI House in San Francisco that he was sure it upset a lot of people for good reason. He says his Google doesn't know why Gemini leans to the left in many cases, but that it's not intentional and that similar errors can occur with other large language models. I added.

For example, if you thoroughly test any text model out there, whether it's ours or ChatGPT or Grok, they'll say some very strange things that feel distinctly far-left, Brin said. said. He also said that he has come out of retirement simply because the trajectory of AI is so exciting.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to Google staff that the ethnically diverse Gemini generation, which includes Nazi-era German soldiers and medieval English kings, is completely unacceptable. He added that the company's decision was wrong.

Google announced it would temporarily suspend Gemini's portrait generation feature after some of the photos sparked a social media backlash, including from anti-woke crowds. Brin noted that the backlash against AI faces broader issues in terms of bias, but could also be political.

Brin said there are a lot of complex political issues in what people consider misinformation to be and what it isn't.

Pichai said in the memo that Google is working around the clock to address the issue and is already seeing significant improvements across a wide range of prompts. Brin also said progress is being made to avoid similar problems in the future.

Brin says if you start over from last week, you should improve at least 80% of the test cases you covered.

