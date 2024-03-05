Retail technology played the biggest role last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





silver cross

Swedish retail technology platform Voyado has been selected by British brand Silver Cross to deliver a personalized shopping experience and increase customer engagement in the UK.

Already working with parenting retail brands across Scandinavia, this is Voyados' first UK partnership in this area.

food hub

Online food delivery and takeout app Foodhub says partnering with MoEngage has increased conversions and reduced cart abandonment.

Founded in 2008, Foodhub is currently the UK's third largest online food delivery service, offering exclusive online takeaway and food delivery deals through a network of over 30,000 restaurant, takeaway and quick service retail (QSR) partners. provided to customers.

When customers order using the app, they not only benefit from exclusive sales but also receive lower menu prices.

The company wanted to build deeper levels of customer insights and personalization to increase app usage and drive custom iteration while reducing customer churn.

draper james

Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner.

Cart.com's logistics network and 3PL capabilities will simplify omnichannel fulfillment, improve the customer experience, and meet growing consumer demands.

tracks retail

Trax Retail announces the launch of Signal-Based Merchandising (SBM) in the United States. This gives brands real-time visibility into what's happening in their stores and on their shelves, all the way down to the stock-keeping unit (SKU) level.

SBM taps the shopper network while the shopper is already in the store to collect real-time retail condition data points that are signaled by Trax. This allows brands to make quick and cost-effective decisions about store-level execution.

“Basic principles of merchandising are broken. Brands have no visibility into what is happening in the store aisles, resulting in inefficiencies and lost sales. Consumer habits ebb and flow. “Within hours, not weeks, brands need real-time visibility into store and shelf conditions to take corrective action,” said David Gottlieb, chief revenue officer at Trax Retail. I am.

We are on a mission to transform the way the industry thinks about and uses retail execution today, and we believe our SBM solutions will transform the industry.

bloom delivery

Vroom Delivery announced the launch of Commerce 360, billed as the first full-stack digital commerce solution designed specifically for convenience stores.

The aim is to facilitate a seamless omnichannel experience by automating the management of product information and inventory across all digital ordering and delivery channels.

Vroom Delivery also announced a new logo and refreshed brand identity.

“We launched Vroom Delivery in 2016 with a mission to enable a unique delivery service for convenience stores, but we quickly realized a broader vision,” said John, CEO and co-founder. Nelson says.

Our technology was originally designed to mirror and automate the in-store experience on one digital platform, but has since been proven to work across all digital platforms. Commerce 360 ​​unifies everything into his one solution, allowing you to enhance your sales wherever your customers are.

etam group

Data integrity expert Precisely reports that Etam Group, a French retailer and lingerie brand, has implemented the Automate Studio solution across all its subsidiaries to support company-wide accounts payable processes. .

Automate Studio (formerly Winshuttle Studio) provides decision-makers with real-time SAP data access, allowing Etams' accounting teams to work autonomously without IT support, reduce operational costs, and increase the to drive greater innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/4/parcel-lockers-dropshipping-and-books-in-a-jiffy-last-weeks-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos