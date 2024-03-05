IT minister meets with Google, startups over app suspension





A series of meetings held on Monday to address the thorny issue of Google suspending more than 200 startups from its Android Play Store platform did not make much progress.

Google officials and a delegation of startups whose apps were banned on the Play Store platform met Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau to discuss the issue. Separately, the startup delegation also met Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and expressed concerns over Google's discriminatory pricing against them.

Two senior government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the center is currently assessing and understanding the issue but is unlikely to issue a notification anytime soon. We are first seeking to understand in detail the allegations of discriminatory pricing spoken of by the start-up and only after careful assessment will we consider taking appropriate action in this regard.” one of them said.

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government would “work with Google for sustainable and long-term solutions” and create an ecosystem that fosters the growth of startups.

In this regard, Snehil Kanoor, founder and CEO of domestic dating platform TrulyMadly, said, “Google doesn't charge similar fees to Amazon, Uber, etc. They charge high fees for their apps.” What depends on them. This is a highly discriminatory pricing model and the same has a significant impact on our business model. ”

Google on Friday restored most of the apps on its Play Store that had been suspended for unpaid service fees, but the startup's founders said the restored apps would not be eligible for subscription services or one-time payments from users. They claim there is no way to receive it. Purchased item. All restored apps are done through what Google calls a consumption model, and we can only explain to our users that they can visit our website and purchase our services. This is a major disruption to our business model,” Kanol said.

Google charges apps a service fee of 11% to 30%, depending on the services they sell through the platform. Companies selling “real world” services such as e-commerce and ride-hailing will be exempt from fees. Instead, Google charges fees only to companies that provide digital services, which startups argue is discriminatory.

Since the Competition Commission's order in 2022, Google has also introduced a “consumption model” in India, allowing apps offering digital services to direct users to a web page in their browser to accept a subscription. On Saturday, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, who saw multiple apps suspended from the Play Store, said that the consumption model has significantly disrupted the user's experience and thus had a significant impact on business revenue. He told Mint that he would give it to him. ”

A second government official told the Mint that “the government has no intention of suddenly interfering with established commercial business models,” but said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) would like to discuss the matter in detail before commenting. He confirmed that he would investigate. ”

Several startups claimed on Monday that the three-day Google Play Store outage has cut their revenue by more than half. Google has over 85% market share in the Indian mobile phone market and leaves most of the Indian internet ecosystem to Google. Indeed, startups have relied on Google's consumer reach to grow their businesses. A senior executive familiar with Google's legal proceedings told Mint that the company emphasized this element in its meeting with Vaishnow on Monday.

Start-ups are also relying on the Competition Commission to seek a reprieve in the matter. Founders Mint spoke to said the CCI fined Google for anti-competitive market practices and abuse of market power. The competition regulator fined Google a total of $US2,273.44 billion ($274 million) for these accounts in two separate orders in October 2022.

However, the CCI stressed at the time that the agency is not a pricing regulator and therefore does not have the power to regulate how companies price their services.

