Google teases surprising new calling features for Pixel smartphones





The Google Pixel 8 Prophone was showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event and… [+] Pixel 8 pro smartphone, Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, October 4, 2023, New York. (Photo credit: Ed JONES/AFP) (Photo credit: ED JONES/AFP, Getty Images)

AFP (via Getty Images)

Google has quietly released a new satellite calling feature after rolling out powerful new AI tools for some Pixel smartphones. The feature suddenly appeared on Pixel smartphones last week.

The feature, discovered by Telegram's Google News channel and called Satellite SOS, could allow users to call emergency services when they are out of cellphone or Wi-Fi range.

MORE FROM FORBESSamsung adds new features to millions of Galaxy PhonesWritten by Janhoi McGregor

We don't know exactly how this feature works since it's currently unavailable, but we can check it out. This option is in the Safety and Emergency Settings submenu on Pixel smartphones (at least my Pixel 8 Pro), but nothing happens when I tap it. Obviously, this feature isn't ready for prime time yet, so Google may have accidentally added it during an update or is teasing an upcoming feature.

9To5Google was able to dig a little deeper into this feature through rooted Pixel smartphones, revealing that people can now call and text emergency services through satellite communications. Your Google Maps location will also be shared, as will your Google Account details, including your caller's name, IMEI number, battery level, email address, emergency contact details, and phone number.

Users can choose what information to share with emergency services based on screenshots of the app taken by 9to5Google. Interestingly, the settings menu mentions his Garmin and suggests signing up for Garmin's search and rescue insurance plan. Google has been rumored to be working with Garmin to provide satellite communications services for Android since early last year.

More from FORBES Google Introduces Revolutionary New Android Capabilities Using Gemini AI Written by Janhoi McGregor

This would be a big new feature for both Google Pixel phones and Android if it were widely rolled out. Not only for obvious safety reasons, but also because Apple introduced the exact same feature in recent iPhones. There are already several stories of lost hikers being rescued by satellite calls from their iPhone 14 to emergency responders. When properly functioning, these services can be a real lifesaver and a clear marketing opportunity built into the device.

Apple has promised to make the iPhone's satellite calling feature free for only three years. It's unclear whether Apple will charge users for access in 2026, but it's clear the company wants to keep that option open. The fact that Pixel smartphones mention Garmin insurance plans makes me wonder if Google is also considering a paid subscription for this feature at some point in the future.

We'll have to see if that's the case, but there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about paying a subscription for features on your phone. Because that's exactly what companies like Samsung are suggesting.

More from FORBES Major Google Pixel 9 leak reveals surprising new design By Janhoi McGregor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2024/03/04/google-pixel-android-satellite-sos-call-feature-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos