New publisher promises authors a cut of Lions profits





A new book publisher with an unusual business model, a small footprint and a huge pedigree that includes some of the biggest names in publishing was launched on Tuesday.

The executives behind publisher Authors Equity have run some of the largest publishing companies in the United States. Don Weisberg, former CEO of Macmillan. Nina von Moltke is the former president of strategic development at Penguin Random House.

The new company is small, with only six employees, but the founders hope their experience and approach to publishing will attract writers. McIntosh said that, unlike normal practice, Author's Equity will not provide authors with an advance or guarantee payment, but will give them a large portion of the profits earned. That's what it means.

I'm a financially conservative person, so I would be very nervous to ask people to invest in a new company that depends on beating other companies in terms of checkbook size, McIntosh said. We are very confident in competing based on the experience we can offer.

Traditionally, when an author sells their book to a publisher, they receive something called an advance, which is a guaranteed payment. The money is usually paid in thirds or quarters at signing, acceptance of the final manuscript, and publication of the book. Authors can earn additional royalties only if their books sell beyond a certain threshold.

However, many books end up in the red. Publishers spread the risk of new books by publishing a large number of titles in a given year and supporting new books with a consistent revenue stream from successful older books. This structure is one of the reasons it's so difficult to start a new publishing company. There are no reliable old books to support your bets on new publications.

In addition to giving authors a cut of the profits, Authors Equity pays authors monthly rather than in upfront payments drawn out over years. Their books will be distributed by Simon & Schuster, one of the country's leading publishers, of which Ms. Mackintosh is a director.

It's nice to be praised for your performance, and it's nice to feel like the more you do, the more you accomplish, says James, author of the hit book Atomic Habits and an investor in Authors Equity. Mr. Clear says. The way I summarize how that applies is that it's more profitable than traditional publishing and has better distribution than self-publishing.

Five of the company's investors are authors who have led the New York Times bestseller list, including Louise Penny and Tim Ferriss, McIntosh said. A profit-sharing model may be particularly attractive to well-known authors who are confident that their books will sell and can forgo a guaranteed advance.

Many publishers sometimes have profit-sharing agreements with authors, but McIntosh said Author's Equity can offer better terms than larger companies, in part because it has few overheads. Ta. Each book's publishing team, including editors, publicists, and marketers, is drawn from a growing pool of freelancers. Authors and their agents can help decide who to hire.

Weisberg and McIntosh said that since the pandemic, many talented people have prioritized more flexibility and a better work-life balance, creating a robust world of freelancers.

Something similar to what we were doing is probably more possible today than it was five years ago, Weisberg said. Changes in the industry and changes in the world combine to open doors.

Authors' equity offers another option in an industry that has seen significant consolidation in recent years, but is likely to remain fairly unique in the market. The industry's star power and professional network of its principals gives the company access to authors and investors not available to other independently operating publishers.

Their model also doesn't work for all authors. Most people need an advance to make a living while writing a book. But McIntosh said that despite the risks, the model is not just for authors who already have a loyal readership.

We love working with famous authors, but we can also be guilty of taking someone unknown and making them famous, McIntosh said. I look forward to speaking with writers at various stages of their careers.

Alexandra Alter contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/05/books/publisher-authors-equity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos