Google has squashed so many pixel bugs





Google has released the March update for Pixel devices. Internally, owners are reviewing over 30 bug fixes for everything from his Pixel 5a to the latest his Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Pro.

Looking at the full list below, the standouts include a fix for Google Assistant not responding to voice commands, a significant fix for Bluetooth, a ton of UI fixes (including facial unlock and animation fixes), and a fix for display and graphics. This is a correction. There is a number next to each fix that indicates which device the fix is ​​for.

If you have a Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, or Pixel Tablet, many of these changes will affect you. Affects your smartphone. good way.

Google March Pixel update fixes and improvements

app

General stability and performance improvements for certain system apps *[4]

assistant

Fixed an issue where the assistant would not respond to verbal commands in certain situations *[11]

biometric authentication

General improvements to fingerprint recognition and response in certain situations *[3]

bluetooth

Fixed audio quality issues with connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[3]

Fixed an issue where Bluetooth would stop working under certain conditions *[6]

camera

Fixed an issue where the camera stopped functioning in certain situations *[8]

display and graphics

Fixed brightness changes in photos and videos under certain conditions *[8]

Fixed an issue where the display would sometimes turn green in certain situations *[8]

General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions*[11]

Framework

Fixed an issue when launching the Google Play Store app under certain conditions *[4]

Fixed an issue when using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions *[3]

General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions *[6]

media

Fixed an issue when playing videos on Google TV under certain conditions *[5]

sensor

Fixed an issue where new text vibration would stop working under certain conditions *[3]

Fixed an issue where new text vibration could stop working under certain conditions *[2]

system

General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions *[1]

phone

Fixed issue with routing calls to connected Bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[9]

We fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when the WiFi icon appeared during a call after WiFi was disabled. *[2]

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes not make or receive calls under certain conditions*[4]

Fixed an issue where mobile data would not switch correctly under certain conditions *[2]

Fixed audio distortion issue during calls *[7]

User interface

Further improvements to the stability of Face Unlock in certain situations*[3]

Fixed an issue where the game dashboard would stop working under certain conditions *[9]

Fixed an issue where home screen icons were sometimes hidden *[4]

Fixed an issue where wallpaper would freeze or become dark *[12]

Fixed animation issues during transitions under certain conditions*[13]

Fixed an issue where the wrong app icon was displayed under certain conditions *[6]

Fixed an issue where the internet connection status would become incorrect during transition under certain conditions *[4]

Fixed layout and animation issues during transitions in certain conditions *[4]

Fixed an issue with notification color themes in certain conditions *[10]

Fixed an issue where taskbar icons and navigation buttons would not work in certain situations *[14]

General performance and stability improvements in certain UI transitions and animations *[4]

General performance improvements in certain UI transitions *[8]

Wifi

General improvements to WiFi connection stability and performance in certain situations*[11]

———————————Device ApplicabilityFix is ​​available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise noted below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro*[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet*[7] Pixel 7a*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold*[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet*[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro*[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold*[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet*[14] pixel tablet

