Le Moyne Dolphins and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights face off in NEC Tournament





Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-16, 9-7 NEC) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (14-16, 9-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, 7pm ET

Bottom Line: The Le Moyne Dolphins will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the NEC Tournament.

The Dolphins are 9-7 against NEC opponents and 5-9 in non-conference play. Le Moyne ranks seventh in the NEC with 27.7 points per game in the paint, led by Kayem Cleary, who averages 5.6 points.

The Knights have 9 wins and 7 losses against NEC. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 9th in the NEC with 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Le Moyne is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.6 points lower than the 45.0% allowed by Fairleigh Dickinson. Fairleigh Dickinson is averaging 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer than Le Moyne.

Top Performer: Cleary is averaging 15.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting for the Dolphins. Le Moyne's Luke Sutherland is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and shooting 42.2% from the field. Opponents are averaging 67.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game, shooting 41.5 percent from the field. The opponent's average score is 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press produced this article using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

