Mint Primer | Google vs Indian startup battle: Its global impact





Why did Google make such a move?

The fundamental reason why Google suspended apps in India was non-payment of Play Store service fees, which Google charges for apps that earn revenue through subscriptions. Currently, this fee ranges from 11% to 30%. Startups Matrimony and Shaadi.com, including Bharat, have refused to pay, and the Indian startup also failed to win an injunction against Google in its appeal against Google in the Supreme Court. has decided to suspend over 10 apps and over 100 million apps. At the same time, I also restored the apps I paid for.

How has this impacted Indian startups?

The founders of all the major apps that were suspended told Mint that the Play Store was their primary discovery platform. Therefore, it contributes most of the revenue and this outage could cut it in half. The founders also said they spend a lot of money trying to rank in Google searches. So, if you add in service fees, Google could get up to 80% of the revenue these Indian startups earn. If that happens, their business will no longer be viable. Startups won't have to pay service fees if they accept payments outside the app, but startups claim this process disrupts the user experience.

How soon will we find a solution?

The Competition Commission is reviewing Google's compliance with a 2022 order regarding alleged anti-competitive conduct, and a report on this may be released soon. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter and with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention, a resolution is expected in any case. Google has temporarily restored the app.

What are the key arguments?

Startups argue that service fees amount to an abuse of market power. Of India's 700 million smartphone users, 85% use Google's Android, so these startups rely on Google for a large part of their business. They claim that Google's success is due to them. Google maintains that its service fee policy has always been clear and that the fees are not illegal. The CCI's 2022 verdict notes that the CCI is not a price regulator. Lawyers said the startup was able to reach out to customers thanks to the Play Store network.

Could this enumeration have broader implications?

yes. Google's anti-competition case and regulatory scrutiny in the US influenced his CCI inspection of companies operating in India. The precedent set in this dispute will depend on the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Communication's interpretation, the CCI's follow-up orders, and the Supreme Court's judgment. India is one of the largest markets, along with the United States, and the results could be key to determining how anticompetition allegations are investigated around the world. A precedent could be set for other app marketplaces as well.

