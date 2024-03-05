



In recent developments, the controversy surrounding Google's Gemini AI platform has intensified, leading to Electronics and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressing dissatisfaction with the tech giant's response. The Indian government has issued an advisory to technology companies, asking them to seek explicit permission before releasing AI models they are testing.

The issue surfaced in February after an authenticated user shared a screenshot exposing biased responses from the Gemini AI chatbot regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekhar criticized the AI ​​response, saying it was a direct violation of IT rules and criminal law provisions. In response, the government asked Google for an explanation.

However, the company's response, “We're sorry, but our platform cannot be trusted,” did nothing to allay the concerns raised by the government. In an interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Chandrasekhar stressed that a mere apology is not enough to meet the country's expectations of law-abiding behavior.

“Platforms like Google have a lot of power on the internet. When they do something wrong, the law doesn't expect them to just say 'sorry' or 'apologize.' That's not what we're doing,” Chandrasekhar said. He added that the release of untested platforms can have consequences, and that the practice of large tech companies launching products without appropriate safeguards is considered “unconscionable and unacceptable.” I warned you.

Chandrasekhar declined to say whether the government plans to take legal action against Google, but argued that the government's powers under the law are limited. He stressed that it is up to individuals or entities to hold tech giants accountable for their actions.

As the controversy unfolds, the Indian government's position highlights the growing scrutiny of AI platforms and the need for strict regulations to ensure accountability in a rapidly evolving technology environment. The incident also raises questions about the responsibility of technology companies in deploying AI models, especially during the testing phase, and the potential consequences of not following established guidelines.

Published: March 4, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

