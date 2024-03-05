China plans two sessions in 2024: Chinese government should restore confidence in internet sector to boost growth, says technology representative





Chinese Premier Li Qiang releases first business report amid concerns over economic situation

China needs to formulate regulatory policies in a scientific manner while ensuring consistency in implementation, Zhou said in comments ahead of the Legislative Council meeting that opens on Monday, according to Chinese media Economic Observer. said.

Mr. Zhou was quoted as saying that various government departments have come up with measures and regulations to better support private sector growth, but they sometimes contradict and cancel each other out.

According to the report, some regulations caused negative public reactions and had a very negative impact on the development of the industry, Zhou said.

Last year, the Chinese government finally eased years of heavy regulatory scrutiny of its high-tech industry, which wiped trillions of dollars from the valuations of the country's Big Tech companies.

The government has largely given the industry positive messages and favorable policy support as the country looks to overcome coronavirus-era restrictions and get the economy back on track.

However, China's video game industry, the world's second largest, suffered a major blow last December when the State Administration of Newspaper and Publication proposed curbing excessive spending on video games.

Will China's video game industry be fun again in 2024?

To foster innovation, Mr. Chou also advocated a no-law, no-crime approach, requiring internet platform companies to explicitly declare that territory illegal when they expand into new territory. proposed that regulators should adopt an intervention policy unless the

In recent years, China has sought to curb antitrust laws and unregulated capital expansion. This crackdown has brought technology champions to their knees and stifled their ambitions.

Big tech companies, from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., owner of Post Corp., to video game giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., further cut outside investments throughout 2023 amid tough economic conditions.

The total value of investment deals made by Alibaba, Tencent and search engine operator Baidu plunged nearly 40% last year, according to data from information services provider ITJuzi. Tencent, known for its huge stake in China's internet sector, had the biggest decline in trading.

Zhou Yuan, founder and CEO of Zhihu, a Chinese question and answer forum.Photo: Handout

A research report published last week by the think tank Trivium said regulators have finished cracking down on internet platforms but have not yet decided how to support the sector.

Still, Trivium analysts say bills like the one filed by Zhou and the draft Private Economy Promotion Act show that policymakers are having a lively discussion about how to promote the platform economy. did.

Mr. Zhou also called on the government to involve more Internet platform companies in science, technology and innovation efforts, and provide companies with additional resources and funding to stimulate their desire to innovate.

His appeal echoes a government action report released by Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, which calls for countries to support internet platforms to maximize their capabilities in driving innovation, creating jobs and competing globally. He reiterated the government's commitment.

