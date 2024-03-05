RBCx launches second edition of mentorship program for women in technology





The previously all-female mentorship roster now includes men.

Ahead of International Women's Day, Royal Bank of Canada's Technology and Innovation division is launching the second edition of its mentorship program for women in technology.

First launched in 2023, RBCx Mentor Meetup is a one-on-one virtual mentorship program designed to help women in technology receive expert advice from a lineup of RBCx mentors. According to RBCx, last year's program ran from late March to the end of May, and more than 180 women received a total of 175 hours of instruction from 41 mentors.

Women remain underrepresented in the technology industry, and RBCx wants to pave the way for meaningful change.

Devon Thompson, RBCx

Devon Thompson, managing director of banking at RBCx, told BetaKit that while there are some changes in the latest version of the program, the original goal remains the same.

Strong technology ecosystems are built on diversity and inclusion and promote equitable growth opportunities, Thompson said. Women remain underrepresented in the technology industry, and RBCx wants to pave the way for meaningful change.

Mentors for this year's program include senior leaders at RBCx, including Managing Director Ann Noh, Head of Product Lydia Valmazis, and Nicole Kelly, Head of Marketing and Growth.

While the program first paired female mentees with female mentors, this year the program has added men to its roster of mentors, including Dave Simons, head of technology at RBCx, and Sid Paquette, head of RBCx. did.

Thompson said adding men to mentorship programs is important this year, noting that those with mentors are more likely to be promoted, but women are 24 percent more likely than men to receive advice from senior leaders. He cited LeanIn's survey results that found it to be low.

The same report found that a significant proportion of men are uncomfortable participating in certain professional activities with women, such as mentoring. Thompson said including men in the mentorship lineup aims to fill that gap.

Now more than ever, men need to support women, Thompson added. However, part of the solution must include mentoring, sponsorship, and one-on-one collaboration with women in the technology industry.

Related: RBCx hires former SVB Canada employee to increase support for seed-stage and life sciences startups

The Mentor Meetup program provides mentorship for women on a wide range of topics, including career and skill development, networking strategies, navigating the tech workplace, and developing an entrepreneurial mindset.

This year's program will allow mentees to enroll in one of three categories: entry-level employees, mid-career employees, and technology entrepreneurs. Thompson said that in the first edition of the program, the team noticed similarities in the types of mentees that were signing up, and is now using this segmentation to create an even better match when matching mentees and mentors. I said that I am.

Mentees can also choose between one meeting or up to three hours of dedicated mentorship over the next two months. Currently, this program has no capacity limits and is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis based on the number of hours available to each mentor.

RBCx is accepting registrations starting today, with sessions scheduled to run from March 8th to April 30th.

While this mentor meetup focuses on supporting women in technology in Canada, Thompson said the program will expand throughout the year to include other underrepresented groups. .

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash.

