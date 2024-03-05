



Over the past few months, I wrote “Generative AI: Its Innovation, Impact, and Use in Christendom” for Presbyterian Outlook, interviewing some amazing people working on artificial intelligence. Their stories resonated a lot about what AI means to us. As a society and as Christians.

But if you read this article, you will realize something about me and my interviewee. Almost all were men.

While working on this piece, I tried to find diverse voices speaking on this subject. However, as I networked with people during my research, I struggled to find female leaders in Christendom who were similarly committed to her AI.

I think it's fair to acknowledge this disparity, and as a man, I'm concerned about the role I've played in perpetuating a male-centered narrative on such a pressing topic. I decided to check it out again. And, not surprisingly, we discovered something concerning.

Depending on which survey you look at, women make up only about 30% of the technology workforce. This means that of the 10 people she works with around the table to innovate, she is one of only three women. Black and Latina women are even less represented in the tech industry, making up about 4% of the workforce together.

The proportion of women in leadership positions is also quite low. Inequality in the workplace is nothing new. Wage disparity. Lack of diversity. microaggression. glass ceiling. These are familiar concepts. And the technology sector, which is starting to focus on artificial intelligence, suffers from the same problem.

Since only 30% of women work in the tech industry, the next intuitive leap would be to assume that there are even fewer Christian women working in AI.

Since only 30% of women work in the tech industry, the next intuitive leap would be to assume that there are even fewer Christian women working in AI.

This is a cause for concern. The history of the Western world is replete with episodes in which women and non-white people are excluded from decision-making processes. And nothing good will happen if they are left behind. The explosion of generative AI brings us to a new turning point in human history, but men still seem to be at the helm.

But it doesn't have to stay this way. The field of artificial intelligence brings us new opportunities.

We may not be able to correct the imbalance in the technology sector, but as a Christian community, we can protect our homes and set things right at our tables. The debate around AI is a clean slate for us to come together, partner as the body of Christ, and determine the path forward. We need to talk about it together.

The world will continue to move, and technological innovation will continue to accelerate. As we, as Christian families, strive to address this issue, let us consider whether we can do things differently than the rest of the world. In our house, it doesn't have to be 30%. We can all desire equal access to the table of God's kingdom.

Women, if you are working on or theologizing about AI, your voice matters.

Women, if you are working on or theologizing about AI, your voice matters.

People working with AI, look at who's around you. Are there different perspectives on using this new technology, or are we stuck in another feedback loop?

Artificial intelligence is active enough as it is that no one person's voice can dominate the conversation. It needs to be a collective effort, a whole-hearted effort of all Christian voices sharing a place at the same table.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pres-outlook.org/2024/03/tech-disparities-in-the-christian-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos