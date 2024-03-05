Venture capital firm EMURGO launches Web3 technology innovation hub





Venture finance firm EMURGO has launched EMURGO Labs, a new development hub to drive Web3 across Africa, the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

It is stated that the Innovation Hub aims to foster the growth of both established Web2 and Web3 startups and start-ups.

According to the company's press release, “EMURGO Labs plans to leverage the transformative power of the Cardano blockchain to spearhead digital transformation across borders.”

“The launch of EMURGO Labs marks a significant step forward in our mission to unlock the transformative potential of blockchain technology in Africa, the Middle East and the GCC,” said Ahmed Amer, CEO of EMURGO Labs. Stated.

“Through our comprehensive support services, strategic partnerships and industry-leading expertise, we are confident that EMURGO Labs will become the premier destination for Web3 ventures looking to succeed in this dynamic region,” he said. I did.

According to EMURGO, the hub is strategically located to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including Web2 and Web3 startups, banks, and large enterprises, as well as governments and the large business community.

“We will play an important role in the global blockchain ecosystem by appealing to investors, blockchain enthusiasts, media, and policy makers. For more information or to discuss partnership opportunities, please contact us.” said.

