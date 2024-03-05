ZTE and Fintraco Ekasarana sign memorandum of understanding to drive growth and innovation in Indonesia's IT sector





Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2024 – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership with Phintraco Ekasarana. concluded. A leading IT solution provider in Indonesia. The signing of the MoU was carried out by Stephen Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of ZTE Indonesia, and Michele Gonata, President Director of Fintraco Group, with the aim of jointly promoting growth and innovation in Indonesia's IT sector. This was a demonstration of our efforts.

In this partnership, ZTE will appoint Phintraco Ekasarana, a member of the Phintraco Group, as the authorized distributor for ZTE server products in the Indonesian technology market. By combining Phintraco Ekasarana's IT industry experience with his ZTE innovations, this partnership is expected to provide customers with better IT solutions and open up new opportunities for success that will benefit both parties. will be done.

“At every step, we adhere to the principle that technology must be a positive force driving inclusiveness and sustainable development,” said Stephen Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of ZTE Indonesia. This partnership will serve as a vehicle for us to provide IT solutions.” “We not only meet market demands but also offer broader benefits. We are grateful to Fintraco Ekasarana for their confidence in ZTE products. Through our partnership with Fintraco Ekasarana, We want to drive innovation, improve the efficiency and reliability of IT services, and expand our IT services” covering digital infrastructure across various industry sectors. ”

Michele Gonata, Managing Director of Fintraco Group, said: “The cooperation with ZTE is a strategic step for Fintraco Ekasarana to strengthen our product and service portfolio and offer our customers the best IT solutions. ” he said. Phintraco Ekasarana is trusted as an authorized distributor for ZTE's flagship server products. We are confident that by combining Fintraco Ekasarana and ZTE's mutual strengths and experience, we can significantly contribute to the advancement of technology in Indonesia.

The cooperation between ZTE and Fintraco Ekasarana is not limited to sales and marketing agreements, but represents a broader strategic partnership. Both companies will continue to create strong synergies, strengthen the integration of technology solutions, and actively contribute to the growth and innovation of Indonesia's information and communication technology industry.

About ZTE:

ZTE helps connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technology and integrated solutions, with a portfolio that spans a full range of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving more than a quarter of the world's population, his ZTE is dedicated to building a digital and intelligent ecosystem to enable connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. www.zte.com.cn/global

About Fintraco Group:

Founded in 1991, Phintraco Group has become a trusted partner in digital transformation for more than 200 clients, from local businesses to multinationals and from medium to large enterprises. We offer comprehensive ICT solutions including modern IT infrastructure, contact center solutions, token and smart card technologies, network and IT security, electronic transaction services, application development, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, and managed services. and provide services. With an experienced and dedicated team, Phintraco Group is committed to building a sustainable digital ecosystem.

