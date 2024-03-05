5 ways LibreOffice meets my writing needs better than Google Docs





I've been writing for over 30 years. I think that makes me somewhat of an expert. Over the last 30 years, the documentation tools I've relied on most haven't changed much.

Okay, let's clarify that.

When I first started writing, LibreOffice didn't exist. There was StarOffice, which became OpenOffice. LibreOffice has forked from OpenOffice and there is no going back. (LibreOffice was officially announced in January 2011.) I use Google Docs for most of my nonfiction work, but when things get serious, I use LibreOffice for everything.

What does “serious” mean? I mean my novel. It means to format. That means you'll be working on over 60,000 Word documents, which can be over 300 pages.

But why do I keep using LibreOffice when cloud options make document creation and sharing so much easier?

In some cases, oversimplification can be limiting.

So let's take a closer look at the LibreOffice features that keep me coming back for more.

1. LibreOffice is highly customizable

Among the things I love about LibreOffice, the software's customization options are at the top of the list. One of the characteristics of us writers is that we want to do things the way we want to do them. When our workflow is dictated by something or someone else, we can get a little grumpy.

Not only does LibreOffice allow you all the right customizations to work the way you want, it also allows you to configure certain options to work most efficiently. And working efficiently is very important to me in my approach to writing. When I'm working on a novel, ideas tend to flow faster than my fingers can type (and I can type faster). Having to pause every time you want to switch from H2 to standard text or enter a chapter heading will stop your flow.

An example of this is style customization. By default, the Heading 2 style is left-aligned, but it needs to be centered. The default paragraph style should then be single-spaced, and the first line of every paragraph should have a .10 indent. The LibreOffice Style Editor not only allows you to format these styles, but also tells you which style to follow (so pressing Enter after Heading 2 always sets the default paragraph style). is the default).

LibreOffice lets you put your fingers on the keyboard and write without interruptions or distractions. The problem with distraction is that not only does it take time to deal with the problem at hand, but it also throws you back into the flow of things. That means 10 seconds of distraction can turn into 1 minute for him. A 10 minute distraction can turn into 20 minutes for him, and it's all uphill from there.

2. LibreOffice stores documents locally

Ten years ago, I didn't think this was a selling point for office suites. However, with the move to the cloud (and the potential for AI to use archived documents as material), storing manuscripts on third-party servers is out of the question. Thankfully, LibreOffice isn't going down the cloud path. Everything is saved to your local file system.

That sounds so old-fashioned and so old-fashioned, right?

If you have highly sensitive documents (such as a book manuscript that you don't want to make available to the public or documents used to train an AI), it's best to come down from the cloud and use LibreOffice to store your documents. . Locally. I save them to a shared drive on my network, so I can access them from any computer and continue the burning and editing process.

by the way…

3. LibreOffice provides continuity

I have LibreOffice installed (set as default) on my Linux desktop and MacBook Pro. This ensures that your document formatting remains intact as you switch from one machine to the next. This becomes very important when working with a book manuscript to submit to a publisher, as you may need to format your manuscript in a very specific way.

Switching between LibreOffice, Pages, and Google Docs can make your formatting a mess. That's not to say that LibreOffice isn't standards-compliant. When you open a LibreOffice document in MS Office, it looks fine (in most cases) (although you may need to adjust some formatting). Google Docs can also be downloaded in Open Document Format (ODT), which LibreOffice uses by default.

With LibreOffice, you'll find greater continuity between your applications, computers, and documents than any other office suite.

4. LibreOffice is full of tools, tools, tools

LibreOffice comes with a rich set of built-in tools for a variety of needs. Yes, it has spell check, thesaurus, autocorrect, and other standard tools. However, it also includes some attractive features such as text editing, accessibility checker, auto text, macros, extensions, style navigator, templates, and style editing.

And that's just scratching the surface. Don't forget that database, presentation, formula, and drawing tools are also available, each with its own dedicated set of tools.

The advantage of LibreOffice is that if you need to do something within a document, you can do it without using third-party tools.

5. LibreOffice is free (not just the price)

I'm not an open source purist. I use my own apps like Spotify, Slack, and Opera. But given the choice, I always choose open source applications. why? Because it means the source can be vetted by thousands of developers around the world. In addition to that, the development team listens to feature requests. I have submitted a feature to the developer that they are considering. This is important for people who rely on tools for their livelihood.

In addition to being free, LibreOffice is also free of charge. You can download and install LibreOffice on as many machines as you like without paying a dime. Of course, you can also donate to LibreOffice's cause.

“But Google Docs is free,” you might hear. That's it. But the combination of freedom and other features listed above makes LibreOffice even more appealing.

These are five reasons why LibreOffice has been my go-to office suite for decades. I can't imagine using any other tools to write my manuscript.

Download and install LibreOffice from the Document Foundation today. You won't regret that choice.

