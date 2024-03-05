Google meeting images spread daily, Elon Musk mocks man wearing chest shirt





Just recently, it was reported that Google employees were being asked to work extra hours at Gemini after the AI ​​tool came under fire for refusing to generate images of white people. And this weekend, several developers and founders gathered to test generative AI tools. Videos and photos from the event, called “AGI House,” have been posted online. One of the photos showed a man sitting wearing a T-shirt that exposed his chest. The photo quickly went viral, and now even Elon Musk has taken notice. The Tesla boss, who often shares memes on social media, mocked the man in the photo that quickly went viral.

Elon Musk mocks man with chest shirt

“Just ask the boob shirt guy at Google,” Musk wrote while sharing the viral photo on X. The tech mogul responded to a tweet that subtly criticized his Google efforts to develop and use AI responsibly.

So where did this viral image come from? On March 2, 2024, a user on X named @yfilipch shared a video of a presentation by Google co-founder Sergey Brin at AGI House . The video showed a blonde-haired man asking questions about Google Gemini's diversity issues. He was seen wearing a 3D printed shirt with a bare chest graphic on it. As soon as the video was uploaded, this tweet garnered him over 1 million views and 1,600 likes in just two days.

Sergey Brin at AGI House

A video of the event was also released on social media, showing Google co-founder Sergey Brin addressing the crowd. In the video, Brin is seen saying that he came out of retirement because AI is such an exciting field.

He also talked about the Gemini image generation incident, saying they were “messed up.”

“We definitely failed in image generation,” Brin said, adding that this entire scenario was caused by a lack of testing, according to Brin. “This is upsetting a lot of people for good reason,” he said.

In 1998, Brin teamed up with Larry Page to found Google, but stepped down as Alphabet's president in 2019. Despite his resignation, he is still on the board and holds a significant stake in the company. Now, he is reportedly returning to Google to increase its presence in the competitive AI market. During Saturday's discussion, Brin clarified that some of his responses were personal and not official company statements.

What happened to Gemini?

As already mentioned, Gemini has recently faced criticism for producing historically inaccurate and biased images. The AI ​​system was accused of being “too woke” and getting details about “white people” wrong.

Jack Krawczyk, senior director of product management at Gemini Experiences, also acknowledged this concern. He assured that Google takes representation and bias seriously, and that while the image generation feature is designed with these principles in mind, the AI ​​is particularly sensitive to prompts related to historical figures. He explained that some fine-tuning was required.

Krawczyk said: “We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of our depictions of historical image generation and are working to correct this immediately. There are many nuances and we will make further adjustments to accommodate them.”

In response, Google issued a statement saying it had temporarily suspended Gemini's image generation functionality and was working on the reported issues. “While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon,” the company said.

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

March 5, 2024

