What you can expect from technology at SXSW 2024

South by Southwest 2024 is set to begin later this week, and with it comes a veritable carnival of events in Austin. As Spiceworks News & Insights pointed out in a previous article, South By Southwest (SXSW) 2024 is not a pure technology conference, although it is an important part of the event.

Among the 24 tracks chosen for SXSW 2024 are Artificial Intelligence, Immersive Technology (XR), Gaming (Game Industry), Design, Technology Industry, Healthcare (Health & Medtech), Music & Technology, and more. SXSW has it all, so you can enjoy movie screenings and even listen to your favorite music artists.

With its annual fusion of technology, entertainment, business, and art, SXSW is the perfect time to find business opportunities, investments, and find out where the world is headed.

SXSW organizer SXSW LLC has taken a severe financial hit due to the pandemic, forcing more than 170 layoffs in spring 2020 and transferring 50% of the event's stake to P-MRC Holdings, a joint venture with the Rolling Stones. Sold. Variety's parent company Penske Media Corporation and film and television studio MRC.

SXSW, which adds hundreds of millions of dollars to Austin's economy, is steadily returning to its pre-COVID-19 numbers, which drew more than 417,000 attendees. Although it was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021, it registered 278,681 participants in 2022 and 345,066 participants in 2023.

When and where will SXSW 2024 be held?

SXSW 2024 is a nine-day event starting March 8, 2024 and ending March 16, 2024. See the image below to find out when conferences, panels, concerts, etc. related to each of the 24 tracks will be scheduled.

SXSW 2024 schedule

Source:SXSW

Due to the scale of festivals and events, it is impossible to hold the event in one place. So while SXSW is centered around the Austin Convention Center, it is usually held throughout the city. This year is no exception.

SXSW 2024 Price

To attend SXSW 2024, visitors must register for one of four badges.

The Platinum Badge costs $1,990 and provides primary access to all events. The interactive badge costs $1,595 and provides direct access to the conference event. The Movie & TV badge costs $1495 and gives you primary access to movie and TV events. Music costs $945 and provides primary access to music.event

Walk-in registration prices for all badges will increase to $2,095, $1,695, $1,595, and $995, respectively.

Featured speakers at SXSW 2024

The lineup of attendees for SXSW 2024 includes investors Mark Cuban, Vinod Khosla, and Michael Dell. Peter Deng, his head of ChatGPT at OpenAI. AMD Chairman and CEO Lisa Su. FTC Chair Lina Khan. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Julianna L. Richardson, attorney and founder of HistoryMakers; Futurist Amy Webb. neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Facebook co-founder Andrew McCallum. Figma CEO Dylan Field and others

Featured speakers will be speaking about SXSW 2024 across six conferences, most of which will be held at the Austin Convention Center and nearby hotels.

keynote speech

This year's keynote lineup includes seven talks, three of which discuss technology and cybersecurity.

Tracy Chou, Founder, CEO and Project Co-Founder of Block Party, and Deonne Castaneda, Head of Product Design at Block Party, talk about Internet privacy. Patreon co-founder and CEO Jack Conte talks about threats to the creator economy. Dr. Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO of AMD, Ryan Patel, futurist, Drucker School of Management, Trustee and Senior Fellow, Claremont Graduate University And more?

At SXSW 2024, experts will discuss on panels, participate in workshops and fireside chats, host mentoring sessions, and share selected information.

The event will also feature an XR experience area that unleashes the creativity of augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality.

Image source: Shutterstock

Other events

