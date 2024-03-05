Google Play Store: Google reinstates Indian apps to Play Store that were delisted following government intervention





After a meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, Google offered 10 Indian internet companies an extension in the deadline to pay the service fees it charges them for in-app purchases. According to sources, the deadline will be extended at least until there is a concrete ruling from the Supreme Court.

Google said in a statement Tuesday: “In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating apps from developers whose appeals are pending in the Supreme Court. As established in various courts, Google , retains the right to implement and enforce its business model.” . ”

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Matrimony.com, one of the companies affected by Google's Friday move to do so, told ET. , "We continue to argue that Google's 11% to 26% fees for digital service apps are extremely burdensome for digital startups."

“We look forward to working with Google to ensure that app developers have the freedom to choose their payment gateway and that market forces determine payment gateway fees. , necessary for the long-term sustainability of the app and our thriving startup ecosystem,” he added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, news agency PTI reported that Google has removed all apps of the delisted Indian company from the company after government intervention led to talks between the two countries to resolve a dispute over payment of service fees. It was reported that they have agreed to reinstate it on the Play Store. According to reports, Vaishnaw, who brought Google and startups to the negotiating table, said the US tech giant has been supporting India's technology development journey. “Google and the startup community met with us,[and]we've been very collaborative,” he said, “and we had a constructive discussion…Google agreed to list all the apps.”

